Gurugram, 25th March 2024: Air India today announced a sale to offer special fares for its flights to and from countries in the South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Middle East. The limited-period promotion offers unmissable Business class fares for up to 35% less than the usual base fares.

The special fares are available on flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Dhaka, Colombo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Bahrain, Muscat, and Kuwait.

Bookings under the sale are open for two weeks, ending 02 April 2024 for travel until 30 September 2024. The sale offers are available for both, one-way and round trips, and points of sale in India and outside of India.

The seat inventory on sale is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sample, discounted base fares without taxes and surcharge (partial listing only) Route One-way Base Fare Round Trip Base Fare Delhi-Dubai INR 35245 INR 52067 Dubai-Delhi AED 1828 AED 3209 Delhi-Doha INR 29374 INR 57951 Doha-Delhi QAR 1463 QAR 2308 Delhi-Bangkok INR 25320 INR 41027 Bangkok-Delhi THB 12526 THB 24304 Delhi-Singapore INR 31042 INR 53954 Singapore-Delhi SGD 1009 SGD 1577

INR = Indian Rupee, SGD = Singapore Dollar, THB = Thai Baht, QAR = Qatari Riyal; The fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes.

The sale is open on all channels, including Air India’s website mobile app, airport ticketing offices, city booking offices. The sale fares are also available with online travel agents (OTAs) and other authorised travel partners.