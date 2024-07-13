Airtel and TechGig Conclude 1st Edition of ‘She Codes’

Gurugram, Haryana, India Airtel, a leading telecom services provider in India, recently concluded ‘SheCodes,’ an annual hackathon hosted in collaboration with TechGig, the country’s largest developer community. The campaign aimed at championing and elevating female talent within the tech industry, announcing the top winning students who, along with prizes, will get placement opportunities to work with India’s leading tech giant.

The coding competition, which ran from April 16th to May 2nd, 2024, aimed at recruiting young technical leaders in the Network and Digital domains of Airtel. A total of 4,104 registered participants took part in three rounds that tested their domain expertise, problem-solving abilities, and agility. Through a series of challenges, participants showcased their coding prowess and innovative thinking.

The grand finale, held on May 1st, 2024, at the Airtel head office in Gurugram, saw the top teams compete for the top prizes. Subsequently, finalists underwent interviews for potential positions at Airtel. The shortlisted candidates will join Airtel in July 2025.

The following winners were announced: Ananya Bansal, Sanya Mahajan, Vanshika Khurana, and Suhana Khandelwal as part of the team Network-X.