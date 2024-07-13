Crompton Setup New Manufacturing Line in its Vadodara Facility for Built-in Kitchen Appliances

Vadodara, Gujarat, India Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (Crompton), a leading consumer electrical company in India, today announced the commencement of manufacturing and assembly operations of its built-in kitchen appliances in its Vadodara manufacturing facility.

Spread across 23 acres, this facility strengthens Crompton’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and empowers the company to deliver its innovative product portfolio to consumers more effectively. This aligns with Crompton’s strategy of investing in robust in-house manufacturing facility to drive quality and operational excellence. The leading-edge facility incorporates superior capabilities and digital processes to optimize efficiency and quality. The new assembly line boasts minimal changeover time, enabling seamless transitions and eliminating downtime. Equipped with state-of-the-art assembly processes and features such as in-built Poka-Yoke (mistake-proofing) and automated inspection systems ensure high-quality standards.

The manufacturing setup was unveiled in the presence of the Board of Directors and leadership team of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Speaking at the inauguration of the setup, Mr. Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, “The kitchen is a strategic space for Crompton, and will be an important driver of our future growth. The Vadodara set-up will further strengthen our position in offering superior quality ‘made in India’ products. With a focus on innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that this facility will play a pivotal role by bringing forth new-age kitchen appliances with excellent quality & finesse.” Highlighting the quality offerings, Mr. Pravin Saraf, Head – Manufacturing, Planning & Logistics said, “We are excited to launch the new manufacturing line that not only boosts our production capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to quality and innovation. The implementation of advanced technologies demonstrates Crompton’s commitment to providing superior quality kitchen appliances.” Mr. Nitesh Mathur, Business head – Built-in kitchen appliances said, “Crompton has a deep understanding of its target consumer segment and is committed towards offering a differentiated product range. Focused on providing meaningful value proposition led by superior quality and our proven business model positions us well to scale up the business. This facility further strengthens our capabilities and enables us to gain market share in line with our long-term ambitions.”

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. expresses its gratitude to its valued consumers, channel partners, suppliers, stakeholders, and investors for their continued support. With this new facility, Crompton remains committed to meeting customer expectations through innovation and high-quality products and services.