Airtel Partners with YouTube to Bring Premium Entertainment to Prepaid Customers

For customers, mobile data is no longer just about staying connected. It has become the gateway to how they watch shows and movies, follow creators, listen to music and discover new content. To cater to this mass audience usage behavior and complement it with the best of its services, Airtel has partnered with YouTube to bring YouTube Premium to its prepaid customers. The partnership gives them an ad-free YouTube experience*, including Shorts, along with background play, offline downloads and YouTube Music Premium *T&C apply.

The launch reflects how customers use their phones today. Data is how they follow creators, catch up on shows, listen to music and discover new content. YouTube Premium now joins Airtel’s entertainment lineup alongside Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV and 18+ other OTT platforms, all available through its ₹200 OTT top-up with 30GB of additional data.

With the addition of YouTube Premium, Airtel is expanding its prepaid entertainment proposition to bring together different ways customers consume content — from streaming shows and movies to watching creators, listening to music and discovering new content. By bringing data, premium entertainment and multiple digital experiences together in one affordable bundle, Airtel continues to create differentiated offerings that go beyond connectivity and delivers more relevant, everyday value to customers.

The top-up is available to Airtel prepaid customers with an active recharge, across existing prepaid plans. After purchasing the top-up, customers can claim YouTube Premium through the ‘Rewards & OTTs’ section on the Airtel App. The entertainment benefits will be co-terminus with the 28-day validity top-up expiry, after which customers can purchase the top-up again and re-claim the YouTube Premium benefit if they wish to continue.