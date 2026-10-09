Akums Unveils Next-Generation Moisturization Portfolio Ahead of Winter Skincare Season

New Delhi, 09th Oct 2026: As India moves towards the winter skincare season, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India’s largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has introduced a new portfolio of moisturization formulations developed around diverse skin needs and ingredient systems.

The timing is relevant for the category, as colder and drier conditions during winter can contribute to skin dryness and discomfort, increasing the relevance of moisturization and skin-barrier care. For cosmetic brands, this seasonal demand is also creating opportunities for products that go beyond basic hydration.

India’s skincare market is evolving beyond conventional creams towards lighter textures, targeted formulations and ingredient-led products. According to Deep Market Insights, the Indian skincare products market was valued at approximately ₹34,115 crore in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹60,514 crore by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2026–2034.

Moisturizers represented the largest product segment in 2025 and are expected to remain a key growth driver, reflecting growing demand for specialised skincare solutions tailored to diverse skin types and consumer needs.

Within this market, the Indian moisturizing creams segment was valued at approximately ₹8,425 crore in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹13,823 crore by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.66% during 2026–2034.

Against this backdrop, Akums has developed a portfolio that brings together different formulation approaches within moisturization, incorporating ceramides, peptides, butters, minerals and targeted actives, alongside intensive and everyday formats. The range also includes concepts developed around specific skincare requirements, including acne-prone skin and uneven-looking skin tone.

“Winter naturally brings moisturization into sharper focus, but the opportunity goes beyond a seasonal product cycle. Consumers are becoming more aware of ingredients and increasingly looking for products that serve a specific purpose. Our focus has therefore been on developing different formulation directions within an established category, while keeping the requirements of commercial manufacturing in view,” said Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, AKUMS Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The development forms part of Akums broader focus on cosmetic, dermatology and topical manufacturing, alongside its established pharmaceutical CDMO business. The company supports product development across a range of topical formulations, enabling brands to explore different ingredients, textures and product concepts for domestic and international markets.

Arushi Jain, Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Moisturization is an established category, but there is still considerable scope to innovate through formulation, texture and ingredient selection. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that fit specific skincare routines rather than a single solution for everyone. This portfolio has been developed with that shift in mind, while keeping formulation feasibility and commercial scalability important to the development process.”

The portfolio spans everyday hydration, intensive moisturization, nourishment, barrier-focused care and targeted skincare, providing brands with multiple concepts within the category. These concepts can be further developed across different formats and textures depending on product requirements, market positioning and intended use.

The launch also comes as Akums expands its presence across the beauty and personal-care ecosystem. The company’s recent acquisition of Oriflame India’s manufacturing operations adds another dimension to its growing capabilities in cosmetics and personal care, bringing together manufacturing expertise and a deeper understanding of the beauty category.

With the winter season approaching, the new portfolio gives Akums partners additional options to explore moisturization-led products while responding to the category’s broader shift towards more specialised skincare propositions.