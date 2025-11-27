Harmanpreet Kaur Urges Graduates of Marwadi University to Lead with Confidence, Persistence & Humility

Rajkot, Nov 27: Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed graduating students at the 8th Convocation Ceremony held at Marwadi University, urging them to pursue their goals with resilience, clarity, and self-belief. Speaking to a packed audience of students, faculty, and families, she reflected on her journey in cricket and emphasise that success is built on consistent effort, focus, and inner conviction not external comparisons or validation. This is the beauty of learning and even champions are still learning. The day you stop learning, you stop growing

The ceremony honoured 3,358 graduating students across engineering, management, science, law, commerce, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and liberal studies, along with 45 gold medallists, who received their medals from Harmanpreet.

Drawing from her own career, Harmanpreet highlighted how self-doubt, societal expectations, and constant comparison with men’s cricket shaped her early challenges. She urged students to define their journeys on their own terms rather than through external benchmarks. “People will compare you, question you, and tell you what you can’t do. But when you trust yourself and lead your own path, you stop looking sideways and start moving forward,” she said.

She spoke about the responsibility of representing India on the global stage, noting that resilience and collective strength are what helped the women’s team rise to win major international honours. She described India’s recent ICC Women’s World Cup win as a milestone shaped not just by preparation on the field, but by belief, teamwork, and national support. “Our win wasn’t just ours it belonged to every girl who dared to dream, every parent who supported us, and every fan who believed,” she added.

Harmanpreet encouraged students to stay humble, support those around them, and carry others forward as they grow. “Be kind, be humble, and take people along with you. Strength is not only in personal achievement but in lifting others too,” she said.

Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, she congratulated parents for supporting their children’s aspirations and applauded students for their hard work and perseverance.

Speaking on behalf of the university, Mr. Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee of Marwadi University, said, “Harmanpreet’s journey embodies the spirit of courage, discipline, and leadership. Her words will stay with our graduates as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”