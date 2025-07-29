Amazon launches third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa in India

Bengaluru, India, 29 July 2025: Amazon has launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa in India. It features a new design including a compact 5.5” smart display and a built-in camera that allows for easy home monitoring and smart home controls with Alexa. With double the bass and clearer vocals compared to its previous generation, this is the best-sounding Echo Show 5. Combining functionality with entertainment, it helps customers manage their compatible smart home appliances, including security cameras and video doorbells, glance at to-do lists and calendars, and play music hands-free—all with the power of Alexa.

The all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is now available in Charcoal and Cloud Blue colours at a discounted price of INR 10,999. Customers can get it on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and select offline stores of Reliance Digital and Croma.

“We’re excited to launch the new Echo Show 5 that’s been designed to make everyday moments more helpful with Alexa. With this smart display, we’re creating meaningful possibilities for our customers—from checking in on their home remotely using the built-in camera, and managing their smart home, to accessing visual content like recipes and calendars, and enjoying hands-free music with simple voice commands. It reflects our commitment to offering smart experiences that fit seamlessly into our customers’ daily lives. We look forward to Echo Show 5 becoming a smart companion for households across India,” said Dilip R.S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India.

See and do more with Echo Show 5’s smart display

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features a new and compact design with a 5.5” display. The device’s build now features rounded edges, and its display includes an infinity cover glass. Its improved user interface provides a comfortable viewing experience even at night. The display helps customers quickly glance at weather updates, manage smart home controls from the screen, or watch compatible security camera video feeds.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)’s smart display, combined with its improved sound, makes it an ideal entertainment hub for the bedroom, living room, or study. Customers can unwind with their favourite movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video (subscription fees may apply), follow along to workout videos or watch music videos using the browser.

Check in on your home and loved ones

With the built-in camera on Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) customers can monitor their homes when they’re away using the ‘Drop In’ feature. They can pair compatible security cameras and video doorbells with their device to view video feeds on the screen. The camera also enables video calls with friends and family who have Echo devices with screens, or the Alexa app. Customers can send messages or connect to other Echo devices within the home for quick announcements—ideal for larger households with multiple Echo devices.

Enjoy the best sound of any Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)’s upgraded speaker system delivers the best sound of any Echo Show 5. Its 1.7” rear-facing speaker provides double the bass and clearer vocals compared to the previous generation, making listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks more enjoyable. With Alexa’s help, customers can just use their voice to request for a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or JioSaavn, or jump right into their audiobook from Audible (separate subscription fees may apply). With multi-room music, customers can fill their home with music using other Echo devices in different rooms by creating custom groups (for example, “upstairs”).

Make everyday tasks smart and simple

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) comes with hands-free voice controls via Alexa, allowing customers to stay on top of their tasks as they hustle through daily chores. They can ask Alexa to show the calendar, set timers or reminders, add items to to-do/shopping lists, and more. Controlling compatible smart home devices like smart lights, ACs, fans, security cameras, TVs, and geysers is made easy by simply asking Alexa or tapping on the device’s screen.

The device is powered by the new, faster AZ2 Neural Edge processor and features an improved microphone array.

Built with privacy in mind

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a built-in camera shutter, microphone on/off button, and the ability to view and delete voice recordings in the Alexa app. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to learn how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect privacy