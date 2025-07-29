Raj Cooling Systems Unveils Nationwide Expansion Targeting 12,000 Partners

29th July, New Delhi: Raj Cooling Systems, the country’s top air-cooling solution brand, has announced a significant expansion plan across the country to substantially bolster its dealer and distribution chain base. The company will onboard more than 11,000 new dealerships and 1,000 distributors by the end of FY 2025–26 and will maintain a particular emphasis on increasing its presence in urban and semi-urban areas.

This growth strategy is a critical milestone in Raj Cooling’s master plan for the long term to double its domestic market reach and strengthen its leadership position in the rapidly changing climate control segment. Taking the two-channel growth model, the company wants to improve last-mile delivery, maintain product availability across the board, and accelerate turnaround times, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

The expansion will reach 27 states and 500 cities, with a focus on high-growth, low-penetrated regions like West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. These markets are witnessing rising demand for energy-efficient and affordable cooling solutions being fueled by climate change, the swift development of infrastructure, and aspirational consumption patterns of small towns.

Speaking on the expansion plan, Mr. Kalpesh Ramoliya, Chairman & MD at Raj Cooling Systems, said, “Our goal is not to just grow in numbers, as it’s more about making us more connected with local markets. By building stronger distribution capability, we want to get our solutions closer to customers, shorten delivery timelines, and deliver quicker service. And while doing all that, we’re also committed to enabling our channel partners with strong support in logistics, marketing, and after-sales service to enable them to grow with us.”

With 5,000 dealers and 500 distributors on board currently, Raj Cooling Systems already has a commanding presence in western India, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat in place through strong brand recall and an expanding customer base of repeat business. Its future expansion is expected to recreate this success in new regions through localized inventory management, aggressive marketing, and a specialized backend coordination system.

With increasing climate issues, there has never been greater demand for sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions. Raj Cooling’s aggressive expansion places it at the forefront of meeting this demand, serving both residential as well as tent-based usage. The phased rollout will begin with high-demand territories and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.