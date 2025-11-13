Ambuja Cements Darlaghat Empowers Women’s Self-Reliance through Skill Development

Himachal Pradesh, 13 November 2025: Ambuja Cements, the 9th largest building materials solutions company globally and part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is empowering rural women in Darlaghat, Himachal Pradesh, by equipping them with skills and entrepreneurial opportunities. The journey of Poonam from Damlana Ghati village is a shining example of this impact, as she transformed from a homemaker facing financial struggles into a self-reliant entrepreneur.

As a member of the Kamal Self Help Group (SHG) under Ambuja Cements’ women empowerment programme, Poonam was introduced to a tailoring and stitching course at SEDI Darlaghat. Determined to support her family, she completed the training and took a loan of ₹50,000 from her SHG to purchase sewing machines and started a stitching centre at her home enabling her to repay the loan within two years while contributing to household income. Her skills and perseverance quickly attracted other women and girls seeking training.

Encouraged by her progress, Poonam later availed another loan to expand her venture. She opened a boutique in Damlana Ghati, diversifying her offerings to include tailoring services, stationery, hosiery, school bags and dress materials. Today, she earns a net monthly income of ₹15,000 and provides training to young women in her community, creating a ripple effect of empowerment.

Poonam credits her success to the support of Ambuja Cements and the SHG movement, stating that the awareness, training, and financial assistance not only changed her life but uplifted her entire family. Her story underlines how targeted interventions in skill development and entrepreneurship can transform lives and inspire community-wide progress.