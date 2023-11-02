Ameya Suresh Prabhu Assumes the Role of ICC President

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) welcomed a new era as Mr. Ameya Suresh Prabhu, a prominent businessman, accomplished writer, and philanthropist, took the reins as its President. The official inauguration took place during the highly anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the prestigious Taj Bengal Kolkata on October 31, 2023.

Mr. Prabhu, the Founder and Managing Director of NAFA Capital Advisors, a leading Mumbai-based asset management and financial firm, now leads the ICC in its mission to foster economic growth and development in India.

Distinguished guests, including senior industry leaders, renowned sports personalities, and various celebrities, graced the occasion. Notably, Mr. Prabhu’s appointment as ICC President marks a historic moment, as he is the first President from outside West Bengal. Alongside his responsibilities at NAFA Capital Advisors, Mr. Prabhu also serves as a partner in UAP Advisors LLP, a firm involved in financial services and industrial and sustainable investments through their joint venture, New Age Financial Advisory, with IFFCO.

Founded in 1925, the Indian Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Kolkata, is the oldest and most influential chamber of commerce in India. It has been instrumental in shaping the country’s business landscape and supporting its economic goals for nearly a century.

Ameya Prabhu brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, holding a B.Sc. in Economics, Politics, and International Studies from the University of Warwick and an M.Sc. in Financial Management from IE Business School, Madrid. He has also been recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is a successful author, with his book “The Rock Babas and other Stories” being a bestseller in over 30 countries. In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Prabhu is a trustee of Manav Sadhan Vikas Sanstha, a non-governmental organization focused on holistic human development.

Mr. Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, a USD 4.20 billion consortia, also assumed a pivotal role within ICC as the Senior Vice President. Mr. Jindal holds a graduate degree in Economics and Business Management from Boston University.