AMFI Honours Surinder Verma for Excellence in Investor Awareness & Education – 2025

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) honoured Shri Surinder Verma, Chairman of the Citizens Awareness Group, for his outstanding contribution to investor awareness and financial education.

The felicitation took place at the SEBI Pavilion, Hall No. 3, Pragati Maidan, during the India International Trade Fair (IITF), in the presence of senior officials, industry representatives, and key stakeholders from the financial sector.

AMFI conferred this recognition to acknowledge Shri Verma’s sustained efforts in promoting financial literacy and equipping citizens with reliable, accessible, and practical investment knowledge. His extensive outreach initiatives and educational programmes have played a significant role in strengthening investor awareness across the country, particularly at the grassroots level.

An AMFI official, while appreciating Shri Verma’s work, said, “Shri Surinder Verma has made a notable contribution to advancing investor education in India. His initiatives have helped thousands of individuals better understand their financial rights, responsibilities, and opportunities. AMFI is honoured to recognise his exemplary service.”

The felicitation was part of the programme titled “Investor Education and Awareness – 2025,” held in the “Bharat Ka Share Bazar” Pavilion. The event witnessed active participation and smooth coordination, supported by AMFI’s dedicated team.

This recognition highlights the importance of individuals who continue to strengthen India’s financial awareness ecosystem. The event concluded with appreciation from attendees and reaffirmed AMFI’s ongoing commitment to promoting investor education nationwide.