Andhra Pradesh’s First Artis zee Bi-Plane Cath Lab Opens at CARE Hospitals Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, 09th October 2026: CARE Hospitals, Health City, Arilova, Visakhapatnam, has inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Artis zee Bi-Plane Cath Lab, significantly strengthening advanced stroke, cardiac and neuro-interventional care in the region. The technology allows doctors to see blood vessels from two different angles during a procedure and provides advanced 3D and CT-like imaging, helping specialists navigate delicate blood vessels and treatment devices with greater precision. The facility is particularly significant for time-critical stroke interventions, brain aneurysms, AV malformations, complex haemorrhages, where rapid assessment and precise navigation through the brain’s blood vessels can play an important role in the treatment pathway.

The facility was inaugurated by Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLA, Visakhapatnam East, as Chief Guest, in the presence of Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA, Gajuwaka, and Haresh Trivedi, Regional CEO – India II, Aster DM Quality Care Limited. The programme was also attended by G. Sukesh Reddy, HCOO, CARE Hospitals , Visakhapatnam , Dr. G. S. R. Murthy, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Clinical Director; Dr. C. V. Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Clinical Director; Dr PVVNM Kumar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Associate Clinical Director; Dr Rajesh Poosarla, Senior Interventional Neuro Radiologist; Dr. N.V.S Mohan, Sr. Clinical Director & HOD – Neurosurgery; Dr. MGV Aditya, Senior Neurologist; along with senior doctors and hospital leadership.

Along with the Bi-Plane Cath Lab, CARE Hospitals also inaugurated a Neuro Lab, Stroke Unit and Endoscopic Spine Unit, further expanding specialised neurological, stroke and spine services available in Visakhapatnam .

Speaking at the inauguration, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLA, Visakhapatnam East, said, “People should be able to access advanced medical care without having to travel long distances to other metropolitan cities. The addition of advanced cardiac and neuro-interventional facilities in Visakhapatnam is an important step in strengthening the city’s healthcare infrastructure. Such investments will benefit not only people in Visakhapatnam but also patients from neighbouring districts. I appreciate CARE Hospitals for bringing advanced medical technology and specialist services closer to the people of our region.”

Haresh Trivedi, Regional CEO – India II, Aster DM Quality Care Limited, said, ““We are continuously strengthening our hospitals with advanced technology and specialist expertise to meet the growing healthcare needs of the communities we serve. Technology becomes meaningful when it helps doctors make faster and more precise treatment decisions for patients. In stroke and other complex heart and vascular conditions, every minute and every millimetre can matter. The Bi-Plane Cath Lab gives our specialists advanced imaging and guidance within the procedure room itself. Together with the new Stroke Unit and Neuro Lab, this strengthens our ability to manage complex cases in Visakhapatnam and provide advanced care closer to patients’ homes.”

Highlighting the importance of strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure, Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA, Gajuwaka, observed, “ Visakhapatnam is growing rapidly, and it is equally important that our healthcare infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of the people. In medical emergencies such as stroke and serious heart conditions, timely access to advanced treatment can make a significant difference. Facilities like the Bi-Plane Cath Lab will help patients from Visakhapatnam , Gajuwaka and surrounding districts receive specialised care closer to home. I appreciate CARE Hospitals for investing in advanced medical technology and strengthening healthcare services in our region.”

A major advantage in complex and time-critical cases

Dr Rajesh Poosarla, Senior Interventional Radiologist, CARE Hospitals , Visakhapatnam , said, “With this Bi-Plane Cath Lab, we can see the same blood vessel from two angles during a procedure. This helps us guide catheters, wires and stents more precisely through the small and complex blood vessels of the brain and heart. Having 3D and CT-like imaging available in the procedure room also gives us a clearer understanding of the anatomy and helps us decide the next step while treatment is underway.”

As Andhra Pradesh ’s first Artis zee Bi-Plane Cath Lab, the facility gives CARE Hospitals , Visakhapatnam an important additional capability in managing complex neurovascular, stroke and cardiac interventions that require high-precision imaging and procedural guidance.

For patients, the biggest advantage is access to advanced treatment closer to home. Complex neurological, stroke and cardiac cases require not only specialist doctors but also sophisticated imaging, emergency support and multidisciplinary clinical infrastructure. The new facility is expected to benefit patients from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, particularly those referred for complex interventions, reducing the need to travel to distant metropolitan cities solely to access such advanced technology.

When every minute matters in stroke

One of the most important applications of the new facility is the treatment of acute stroke caused by a blocked blood vessel in the brain. In appropriately selected patients, specialists can perform an endovascular procedure to reach the blocked vessel and remove the clot to restore blood flow. The facility can also support treatment of brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) and other complex neurovascular conditions.

Greater precision during cardiac procedures – Electrophysiology & Congenital Heart Diseases

The technology also strengthens the hospital’s capabilities for complex coronary interventions and treatment of blocked or narrowed heart arteries. Detailed imaging and enhanced stent visibility help doctors assess the positioning of wires, balloons and stents during these procedures.

Advanced imaging beyond the heart and brain

The Bi-Plane Cath Lab can also support selected procedures involving blocked or narrowed blood vessels in the legs and other parts of the body, along with arterial and venous interventions. Advanced image-guidance tools can assist specialists in selected embolisation and other minimally invasive procedures.