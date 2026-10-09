Uno Minda Launches 4-Channel Amplifier Combining Powerful Sound with Space-Saving Design

09th October 2026: The demand for enhanced in-car audio experiences is driving greater interest in powerful sound systems that can integrate seamlessly within the vehicle. However, installing high-performance audio components can be challenging when space is limited, particularly in vehicles with an existing audio setup. A compact audio solution that combines powerful output with installation flexibility can therefore offer greater convenience while upgrading a car’s audio system.

To meet the need for high performance without sacrificing space, Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has launched its new 4-Channel Amplifier, UNO-AMP-4-100, featuring a compact, palm-sized design. The amplifier delivers 150W per channel at 2Ω and 100W per channel at 4Ω, providing ample power to drive up to four car speakers. It can also be bridged into a powerful 2-channel configuration, delivering 320W × 2 at 4Ω, making it suitable for powering subwoofers or heavy-duty speakers. Despite its high power output, the amplifier features a compact, palm-sized design measuring just 191 × 105 × 48 mm, enabling discreet installation in tight spaces, including under the seats.

The Uno Minda 4-Channel Amplifier combines a compact design with powerful performance, providing a clean and detailed audio experience. It features an ultra-low distortion rate of ≤0.05% Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and a Signal-to-Noise Ratio of> 96 dB. With a wide frequency response range of 10Hz to 20kHz, it delivers deep bass, clear vocals, and crisp high frequencies, ensuring a balanced audio experience for various types of music and content.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Anand Kumar, Business Head, Uno Minda Aftermarket, said, “At Uno Minda, we understand the evolving expectations of car owners who seek enhanced in-car experiences without compromising on practicality. With our new 4-Channel Amplifier, we have combined powerful audio performance with a compact, palm-size form factor to offer greater flexibility in installation. The amplifier’s versatile output, wide compatibility and audio performance make it a suitable solution for customers looking to enhance their existing car audio systems while making efficient use of available space.”

Further enhancing its flexibility, the amplifier features an input sensitivity range of 400mV–6V, enabling seamless compatibility with a wide range of aftermarket and factory audio systems. This allows it to integrate easily into different vehicle audio configurations, giving car owners greater flexibility when upgrading their existing setups.

For reliable operation, the amplifier is equipped with twin 40A fuses that help protect the vehicle’s electrical system against power surges and overloads. Combined with its compact construction and versatile output configuration, the amplifier offers a practical solution for customers seeking enhanced audio performance while making efficient use of available installation space.

The Uno Minda 4-Channel Amplifier will be available through leading offline automotive retail outlets and online platforms, including Uno Minda Kart, Amazon, and Flipkart.