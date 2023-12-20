Anritsu, in Collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Israel, Validates the Industry’s First Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) NB-IoT test case in CAG76

<img class=”size-full wp-image-98462″ src=”https://onlinemediacafe.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Dima-Feldman-VP-Product-Management-and-Marketing-at-Sony-Semiconductor-Israel.jpg” alt=”Dima Feldman,” width=”500″ height=”500″ /> Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel

<p style=”text-align: justify;”><strong>Vienna, Austria – 20 December 2023</strong> – Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the first NTN NB-IoT Protocol Conformance Tests for have been validated on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony)’s Altair device NTN NB-IoT is a key IoT feature that is useful in cases where the devices need to be deployed in remote regions without terrestrial cell network coverage. This is especially useful for asset tracking in maritime, logistics, mining, automotive, and other areas.</p>

<p style=”text-align: justify;”><em>“3GPP Release 17, which is described as the next stage for 5G and LTE, NTN enables new use cases and monetization opportunities for vertical industry segments,” said <strong>Kameda Keiji, General Manager of Mobile Solutions Division at Anritsu Corporation</strong>, “We are proud that our collaboration with Sony enables us to help the industry validate the new features quickly to market and enable certifications in GCF/PTCRB to bring certified devices to enable new applications”.</em></p>

<p style=”text-align: justify;”>The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 36.523-1 corresponding to core requirements in TS 36.331 and have been submitted to 3GPP Radio Access Network Working Group 5 (RAN WG5) by Anritsu.</p>

<p style=”text-align: justify;”><em>”We are thrilled about our partnership with Anritsu,” said <strong>Christophe Flechelle, GM France & System Engineering Director at Sony Semiconductor Israel</strong>. “By establishing a certification program for NTN, we’re paving the way for faster integration of crucial satellite technologies into tracking devices and wearables. This collaboration marks a significant step towards technological advancement and widespread adoption in the industry.”</em></p>

<p style=”text-align: justify;”>The 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform 251.</p>

<p style=”text-align: justify;”>The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies. It supports 5G NR in both Standalone and Non-Standalone in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro, W-CDMA, and now NTN. When combined with Anritsu’s OTA RF chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G NR frequency bands.</p>