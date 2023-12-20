Schbang, a creative, media and technology transformation company announces the appointment of Jitto George as the Executive Vice President for Media Solutions. In his new role, Jitto George is spearheading the media team, steering the planning, development, implementation, and monitoring of the media strategy across our diverse business portfolio as the company embarks on the next phase of growth.

In his new role, Jitto envisions a substantial surge in the scale of media operations, targeting a remarkable fourfold increase within the upcoming fiscal year. This projection underscores his strategic foresight and confidence in steering the media team toward ambitious yet achievable goals that are at par with the scale of the creative business at Schbang.

Furthermore, he is placing a strong emphasis on team expansion. He has set a clear objective of doubling the current team size, with the aim of fostering a robust and dynamic work environment within the media team at Schbang.

Beyond quantitative goals, Jitto‘s overarching mission involves delivering tangible business success for clients. He is particularly focused on a growth marketing perspective, emphasising strategies that not only meet clients’ needs but also drive sustainable and impactful results. This will be possible with a focus on building a great team and a culture of excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, Harshil Karia, MD and Founder, Schbang said, “We are excited to have Jitto George in our team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we expand our business into new areas and increase our footprint. We are confident that his unparalleled acumen, steadfast commitment to delivering results, and ability to foster creativity will drive the company’s endeavours, reinforcing our brand strength in today’s dynamic and ever-evolving marketing landscape.”

Jitto brings over 13 years of extensive experience in integrated marketing, creative communication, production, and PR, establishing himself as one of the industry’s foremost entrepreneurial leaders. Renowned for transforming Gozoop and building Social Panga’s Mumbai presence, Jitto has played a pivotal role in the growth of brands such as Zepto, Dell, National Geographic, Vistara, Asian Paints, Cipla, and KKR.

A postgraduate with a specialization in Marketing and Visual Merchandising, Jitto‘s career journey includes serving as the Branch Head for Social Panga Mumbai. Subsequently, he spent 7.5 years at Gozoop, where he held the position of Director of Brand Communications. In this role, he not only oversaw the establishment but also provided leadership to the Production team.

His accolades include numerous awards from DMA, FOXGlove, DG+, Campaign Asia, Sammie, Createffect, INK Spell, Afaqs Digies, ECHO, BEShark Awards, and Indian Marketing Awards. Notably, he was honoured as the Social Media Professional of the Year in 2017 by CMOAsia, accumulating over 150 awards across various categories.