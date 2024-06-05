Arohan Financial Services Awarded Top-Notch MFI 1 Grade by CareEdge Advisory

June 5, 2024 Mansi Praharaj

Kolkata, 5th June 2024 – Arohan Financial Services Limited, a leading NBFC MFI regulated by the RBI, and part of the Aavishkaar Group, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the highest rated MFI 1 grade by CARE Edge Analytics & Advisory (CareEdge Advisory). This prestigious rating was based on a comprehensive grading assignment conducted in May 2024.

The MFI 1 grade, the highest rating on an 8-point scale, reflects Arohan’s superior performance and excellence in the microfinance sector. The grading is based on the TOSS framework, which evaluates Transparency, Operational Setup, Scale of Operations, and Sustainability. Arohan Financial Services has achieved the highest scores across all parameters, showcasing its high operational standards and process excellence.

“We are honored to receive the MFI 1 grade from CareEdge Advisory once again,” said Mr, Manoj Nambiar, Managing Director of Arohan Financial Services. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, transparency, and sustainable growth. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and reinforces our mission to drive financial inclusion in India, in a manner sustainable for all stakeholders.”

Arohan Financial Services continues to lead in the microfinance sector by providing innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. With operations in 16 states, catering to over 2.4 mn customers, Arohan is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through a range of financial products and services tailored to their needs.

