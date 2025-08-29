Aspect Bullion Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion in Mumbai

Mumbai, August 29th, 2025: Aspect Bullion & Refinery, a premium gold and silver coins and bars brand under Aspect Global Ventures, proudly announced the launch of its second Flagship Store at Sky City Mall, Borivali, on the auspicious occasion of Ganpati. The high-profile launch was led by Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, alongside Chief Guest Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director of Oberoi Realty.

The expansion marks a new milestone in bullion retail, bringing together heritage craftsmanship, advanced technology, and a luxury shopping experience. In less than a year since its debut, Aspect Bullion has strengthened its presence with another flagship outlet at one of Mumbai’s most prestigious retail hubs.

With gold and silver coins gaining strong traction among modern investors and festive buyers, the store reflects a growing shift in consumer preferences where bullion is no longer viewed only as a secure investment, but also as a personalized and aspirational purchase.

“Today’s consumers are looking for more than just an investment, they seek trust, design, and personalization,” said Aksha Kamboj. “At Aspect Bullion, we are redefining bullion retail by offering premium coins and bars that can be customized, making them perfect for festive occasions, gifting, and long-term wealth building. Launching this store during Ganpati makes it even more special, as it beautifully unites tradition with modern aspirations.”

Earlier this year, Aspect Bullion introduced India’s first smart Bullion Vending Machines for gold and silver coins and bars, offering consumers a secure, instant, and transparent way to invest. Looking ahead, the brand’s strategic growth roadmap includes expansion into key metros, luxury malls, airports, and spiritual destinations, creating a premium network of boutiques and touchpoints to make bullion investment more accessible than ever.

Industry experts note that India’s bullion market is entering a high-growth phase, with coins and bars emerging as one of the most preferred categories. By marrying traditional trust with modern innovation, Aspect Bullion is strategically positioning itself as a leader in this evolving landscape.