TransNusa Introduces The Much-Awaited Bali-KUL Route In December

BALI, INDONESIA, Nov 24- TransNusa is opening a direct bridge between Bali (DPS) and Kuala Lumpur (KUL), giving passengers from Australia a new, fresh, single-carrier route to Malaysia’s capital ahead of the year-end travel season.

This new service creates a smooth one-stop corridor via Denpasar for passengers departing Melbourne and Perth—complete with single-ticket convenience, through-checked baggage, a minimum of 20kgs of free checked baggage, excluding 7kgs of hand-carry across all fare tiers. Reservations are now open at transnusa.co.id, with commemorative launch fares starting from as low as USD83.

Underscoring the commercial importance of the route, TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis noted that linking Melbourne and Perth to Kuala Lumpur via Bali gives passengers from Australia greater itinerary control and value.

“Australia is a key commercial growth market for TransNusa, and this launch gives passengers departing Melbourne and Perth a reliable, seamless airline choice into Kuala Lumpur,” said Datuk Bernard.

“Whether passengers from Australia are building in a Bali stopover on their way to Malaysia, connecting onward through Kuala Lumpur’s long-haul hub to Europe, the Middle East, and across Asia, or pairing a Malaysian trip with our six domestic destinations from Denpasar—Lombok, Wakatobi, Bima, Surabaya, Waingapu, and Manado—this route turns multi-destination travel into a single, effortless booking.

“By integrating our Malaysian and Indonesian networks directly with our Australian ports, we are giving travellers the freedom to move across Australia, Bali, Malaysia, and the wider archipelago on one airline—backed by flexible service tiers.”

The Bali–Kuala Lumpur service marks TransNusa’s third international route launched from its Denpasar hub in 2026, following the rollout of direct flights to Phuket in September and Melbourne in October, alongside expanded domestic sectors to Wakatobi, Waingapu, and Surabaya. With Kuala Lumpur joining Melbourne, Perth, Singapore, Phuket, and Guangzhou as direct international feeders into Denpasar, the airline continues to strengthen its multi-hub regional network.

Datuk Bernard… TransNusa to continue to offer its passengers greater flexibility

The new route also complements TransNusa’s existing Malaysian operations from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Subang, and Penang, and from Lampung to Kuala Lumpur, while advancing its partnership with Tourism Malaysia to boost leisure and cultural travel to destinations such as Penang, Perlis, and Langkawi.

Datuk Bernard concluded that as Indonesia’s pioneering Premium Service Carrier, TransNusa remains committed to expanding its signature “Beyond Bali” network to offer its regional passengers greater travel flexibility.

Flight Schedule

Commencing December 10, 2026, TransNusa will operate four weekly scheduled services between Bali and Kuala Lumpur every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Outbound Flight 8B 601 will depart I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) at 11:00 and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) at 14:05, while the return service, Flight 8B 602, will depart Kuala Lumpur at 14:40 and arrive in Bali at 18:05.