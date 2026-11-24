STOCKHOLM, Sweden & VILNIUS, Lithuania | Nov 24 – 59 North Communications, a specialist life science public relations and communications consultancy, and Avaitis, a Vilnius-based biotech venture scaling and advisory firm, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide integrated communications and market-positioning services to life science companies across the Baltic States, Poland and the Nordic countries—a rapidly expanding cross-border life science ecosystem forming the “New North.”

As scientific breakthroughs in biotech, diagnostics, medtech, and deep tech accelerate across the region, emerging ventures face growing competition for international capital, strategic partnerships, and global visibility. By combining 59 North’s decades of international life science media relations and storytelling expertise with Avaitis’s hands-on venture development and deep regional roots in the Baltics, the partnership will offer tailored communications support designed to help high-potential companies scale from lab to global market.

Under the collaboration, clients across the region will gain access to:

Strategic Positioning & Branding: Crafting compelling corporate and scientific narratives tailored for international investors, pharmaceutical partners, and clinical stakeholders.

Crafting compelling corporate and scientific narratives tailored for international investors, pharmaceutical partners, and clinical stakeholders. International Media & Investor Relations: Leveraging established global media networks to elevate the visibility of New North innovators on the world stage.

Leveraging established global media networks to elevate the visibility of New North innovators on the world stage. Regional Ecosystem Connectivity: Bridging cross-border collaboration between Nordic, Baltic, and Polish life science clusters, research hubs, and biotech ventures.

“The ‘New North’—spanning the Nordics, the Baltics, and Poland—is home to some of the most exciting, yet often under-communicated, science in Europe,” said Richard Hayhurst and Ola Bjorkman, Founder sof 59 North Communications. “World-class research deserves world-class storytelling. Partnering with Agne and the team at Avaitis allows us to combine local insight with our international reach, ensuring that ambitious companies across this dynamic region get the global recognition, investment, and partnerships they need to thrive.” “Across Lithuania, the wider Baltics, and Poland, we continue to see extraordinary scientific talent building transformative solutions, yet many ventures struggle to bridge the gap between technical excellence and commercial visibility,” said Agnė Vaitkevičienė Founder and CEO of Avaitis. “Our mission at Avaitis is to help life science companies scale where it matters most. Working alongside Richard and 59 North gives our regional ecosystem direct access to premier strategic communications, helping turn local scientific breakthroughs into global success stories.”

The joint offering is available immediately to early-stage biotechs, scaling medtech and diagnostic firms, research institutions, and regional innovation clusters throughout Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Iceland.