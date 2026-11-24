New Delhi, Nov 24: India has achieved a new milestone in agricultural exports with the first-ever shipment of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, to Qatar.

The 63-metric-tonne consignment was exported by Shree Laxmi Frozen Foods. It includes frozen green peas and mixed vegetables and was dispatched through Nhava Sheva Port for transportation to Doha, Qatar.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the shipment marks an important step in expanding Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural exports, particularly in the frozen and processed food segment.

APEDA Brings Exporters and Government Agencies Together

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) recently organised a stakeholder interaction programme in Varanasi.

The programme brought exporters and government officials together to discuss issues related to agricultural exports. Key topics included packaging, logistics, market access, export rules and government support.

APEDA officials listened to the concerns raised by exporters and assured them of assistance in addressing challenges and exploring international markets.

A major highlight of the programme was the virtual flag-off of the first frozen vegetable shipment to Qatar. The event was held under the chairmanship of APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev.

New Business Opportunities for Farmers and Food Processors

The export is expected to highlight the potential of Farrukhabad and nearby areas in vegetable production and food processing.

Connecting farmers with processing companies and international buyers can create opportunities for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), exporters and food businesses.

The growing export of frozen and processed vegetables can also encourage investment in storage, packaging, processing and transportation facilities.

Government Support for Agricultural Exports

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting exporters and helping Indian agricultural products reach international markets.

He also highlighted the recently launched Bharat Krishi Niryat Yojana (BKNY), which aims to encourage agricultural exports and strengthen export-related infrastructure.

Dev also spoke about APEDA’s BHARATI initiative, which focuses on supporting FPOs and connecting them with export value chains. The initiative aims to help farmer organisations reach international buyers and become more active in global trade.

A Positive Step for Uttar Pradesh’s Agricultural Sector

The first shipment to Qatar shows how local agricultural products can reach overseas markets with support from exporters, processing facilities and government agencies.

Better coordination among farmers, FPOs, processors and exporters will be important for expanding these opportunities.

For Uttar Pradesh, the development creates fresh possibilities for its agricultural and food-processing businesses. It also adds another step to India’s efforts to increase exports of value-added food products.