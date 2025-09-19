Atal Foundation Celebrates Foundation Day with 5th Atal Bhushan Awards Ceremony

New Delhi, September 19, 2025: Atal Foundation, dedicated to holistic development and social upliftment, celebrated its Foundation Day at the Prime Ministers’ Museum in New Delhi with the 5th edition of the Atal Bhushan Awards.

On this occasion, the National Atal Awards and Atal Bhushan Awards ceremony was held to honor distinguished individuals for their remarkable contributions to society. This year, a total of 22 National Atal Awards, 14 Atal Bhushan Awards, 1 Atal Alankar Award, and 1 Atal Icon Award were presented.

Among the prominent awardees this year were Ankit Rathi and Sanjay Gajanan Gate, who received the Atal Alankar Award; Avneesh Singh Bisen, who was honored with the Vishva Youth Atal Icon Award; and Pratibha Sharma and Shalini Kangra, who were conferred with the National Atal Award. Additionally, Pankaj Chawla and Inspector Ram Ratan Singh were also recognized with the National Atal Award. These winners are known not only for their excellence in their respective fields but also for being sources of inspiration to society and the nation.

Receiving the honor, Avneesh Singh (Director & CEO, DCJ Group) said, “Receiving this award at the Prime Ministers’ Museum is a moment of pride and inspiration for me. This is not just an award, but also a responsibility to carry forward the ideals of Atal Ji and take India to new heights.”

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of dignitaries including former Union Minister Dr. Satyanarayan Jatiya; chief patron of Atal Foundation and former BJP National Vice President Shyam Jaju; 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Rajesh Ojha Ji; Parliamentary Committee member Avinash Rai Khanna; Ashok Aggarwal from International Vaish Federation; and Bajranglal Bagda, General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Their presence added special significance to the ceremony and highlighted the importance of recognizing contributions to society.

Addressing the gathering, Shyam Jaju, chief patron of Atal Foundation and former BJP National Vice President, said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was a great statesman whose name even today evokes trust, enthusiasm, and a sense of duty among people. From leading the nation as Prime Minister to establishing a direct dialogue with the common people, his vision laid the foundation of India’s progress. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, this legacy is being carried forward, and today India is emerging on the world stage with confidence. Through these awards, Atal Foundation is keeping alive the values of service, integrity, and patriotism that Atal Ji embodied throughout his life.”

Former MP and former BJP National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna also shared his thoughts, praising the work of Atal Foundation and congratulating Aparna Singh for her leadership. He said that Atal Foundation is working with unity across the nation.

National President of Atal Foundation Aparna Singh said, “Atal Foundation was established with the objective of holistic development and inclusive progress. The awards presented today symbolize our belief that true change is possible only when we honor those who dedicate themselves selflessly to serving society. By bringing contributors from diverse fields onto one platform, we aim to strengthen the collective power of inspiration for the nation. We remain committed to continuing our efforts for the empowerment of society and development in every sphere.”

On this occasion, the contributions of National General Secretary and Award Committee Chairman Radheshyam Ranga Ji and Award Committee Vice Chairman Lekhraj Maheshwari Ji were also significant.

The Atal Bhushan Awards and National Atal Awards have become important platforms to celebrate the spirit of social contribution and leadership. By bringing together visionaries and achievers from diverse fields, Atal Foundation continues to inspire the building of a strong and inclusive India.