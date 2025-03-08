AutumnGrey and Bandhan Mutual Fund challenge outdated financial norms with The Equal Calculator.

08th March 2025: This Women’s Day, AutumnGrey, a Grey company in collaboration with Bandhan Mutual Fund, is spotlighting a crucial gap in financial planning, one that has overlooked women for far too long. At the center of this initiative is The Equal Calculator, a first-of-its-kind financial tool designed to account for career breaks, ensuring financial planning is equal for all.

Traditional financial planning tools have been built for men, assuming a steady, uninterrupted career path. The Equal Calculator challenges this outdated framework, integrating these crucial factors to help women plan their financial future with accuracy and confidence.

“True equality begins when we recognise and design for differences. The Equal Calculator is our way of saying that it’s time to plan for real life, not just one that fits the old mold,” said Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & CEO, Grey India.

With this initiative, AutumnGrey and Bandhan Mutual Fund are redefining financial independence, one that acknowledges every journey, every break, and every choice.