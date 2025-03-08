Brightsun Travel Champions Gender Equality with ‘Accelerate Action’ Workshop for Women’s Empowerment

Gurugram, 8th March 2025: In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, Brightsun Travel reinforced its commitment to workplace inclusivity and professional development by hosting the ‘Accelerate Action’ workshop. Designed to empower women and drive collective action toward gender equality, the event provided a platform for industry leaders to share insights, strategies, and inspiration.

The workshop brought together professionals for meaningful discussions on leadership, workplace inclusivity, and actionable solutions for fostering gender parity. Esteemed industry experts Mamtaa Dhingra and Kanchan Singh led insightful sessions, drawing on their personal experiences of resilience and leadership.

Mamtaa Dhingra, Global PR Consultant, and Podcaster, highlighted the transformative power of storytelling in shaping perceptions and fostering inclusivity. “Women continue to redefine leadership, but true progress happens when organizations create spaces where their voices are heard and valued. Advocacy and storytelling aren’t just tools—they are catalysts for lasting change,” she said. She also emphasized the importance of inclusive brand communications and how organizations can leverage strategic narratives to build more equitable work environments. Kanchan Singh, Director and Co-founder of Reciprocity Pvt. Ltd., reimagined the essence of empowerment. “Empowerment transcends opportunity—it inspires every professional to lead, negotiate, and innovate with authenticity and resilience. By celebrating the courage to own one’s journey, we create a culture where respect, representation, and self-expression empower us all,” she stated. Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to gender equality. “At Brightsun Travel, inclusivity is not just a conversation—it’s a commitment. We take pride in cultivating a workplace where diversity thrives, leadership opportunities are accessible, and every employee has the resources to grow professionally,” he said. With over 19 years in the travel industry, Arora oversees a team of more than 300 employees, driving operational excellence and strategic growth within the company.

The workshop featured engaging discussions and interactive sessions, equipping attendees with practical tools and the motivation to champion inclusivity within their respective industries. Participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to accelerating progress for women in the workforce.

Brightsun Travel continues to lead the way in fostering gender equality and workplace inclusivity. By facilitating open dialogue and professional growth opportunities, the company remains dedicated to empowering women and shaping a more equitable future in leadership.