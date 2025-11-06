B by Lenskart Smartglasses Marks India’s Leap into the Next Wave of Wearable Computing

New Delhi, 06th November 2025 – Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear and technology-driven lifestyle brand, today announced that it will open its upcoming AI Camera Smartglasses, B by Lenskart, to India’s developer ecosystem. This initiative will make its AI and camera technology accessible to leading consumer apps and independent developers, enabling seamless integrations across categories such as food delivery, entertainment, fitness, and more – transforming smartglasses from a lifestyle accessory into a platform for everyday utility.

This pioneering move positions Lenskart as a frontrunner in building India’s first full-stack wearables ecosystem, combining hardware excellence, AI innovation, and software design under one roof.

Designed and engineered in India for the world, B by Lenskart is expected to launch by the end of December 2025. Staying true to Lenskart’s belief that smartglasses are glasses first, the product has been engineered for everyday comfort – weighing just 40 grams, nearly 20% lighter than comparable smartglasses.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, the same platform used in leading global AR devices – B by Lenskart features an integrated Sony camera for hands-free photo and video capture. Its built-in AI assistant, powered by Gemini 2.5 Live, enables natural, human-like interactions along with hands-free UPI payments, live translation, well-being insights, and more.

Leveraging its strong omnichannel retail network, consumer data intelligence, and end-to-end control over manufacturing and supply chain, Lenskart aims to play a defining role in shaping India’s emerging AI-powered wearables market. The company has also made strategic investments in XR and AI startups such as Ajna Lens, underscoring its long-term commitment to building the entire technology stack end-to-end.

Industry analysts estimate that the global smartglasses market could reach USD 4–5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of nearly 30%, with India poised to be one of the most promising growth markets.