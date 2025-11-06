Cure.fit Strengthens Partnership with Unicommerce

New Delhi, 6th November 2025: Curefit, India’s leading fitness and wellness platform, has expanded its partnership with Unicommerce by adopting UniReco, an automated payment reconciliation solution that enhances financial accuracy and control across its e-commerce operations.

The company already uses Unicommerce’s Uniware for order, warehouse, and inventory management to power its cult store business that offers a range of fitness products. As Curefit scales across marketplaces, D2C platforms, and its own app, UniReco will automate complex financial reconciliations, offering end-to-end transaction visibility and faster dispute resolution.

UniReco will provide a comprehensive summary of each transaction, offering clear visibility of charges, disputed payments, and expected revenue. This order-wise revenue visibility will help the brand contest erroneous or incorrect charges while gaining deeper insights into product-level profitability.

UniReco will also manage return payments by accounting for return logistics costs and any other expenses agreed upon with marketplaces. By automatically detecting short payments, overcharges, and uncredited refunds, the platform will enable Curefit to quickly identify discrepancies and ensure accurate revenue realization.

Throughout the month-long pilot, Curefit realised strong performance enhancements with UniReco and gained valuable insights that helped optimise operational efficiencies.

“Operational accuracy is critical to our growth. With UniReco, our teams will be free to focus on business growth instead of manual reconciliations, while ensuring financial accuracy, compliance and full financial visibility across channels,” said Bishnu Hazari, CFO at Curefit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. “We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Curefit,” said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO, Unicommerce. “UniReco adds a vital financial control layer to our OMS and WMS suite, empowering brands with complete order-to-payment visibility.”

Seamlessly integrated with Curefit’s existing Uniware OMS, WMS, and inventory systems, UniReco will provide a unified view of operations and finances – ensuring accurate revenue realization, data-driven profitability insights and control across the business.