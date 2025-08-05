Ravensbourne University London Announces New Programmes for September 2025

5th August, 2025: Ravensbourne University London, in collaboration with its trusted education partner, Oxford International India, has launched three new high-demand MSc programmes for the September 2025 intake, for which admissions are already open. These courses include MSc Engineering Management, MSc International Finance, and MSc Accounting and Finance. The university has many other popular courses across undergraduate and postgraduate portfolio, which are designed for the students to be future ready. The portfolio has evolved as per the needs and recently the university has renamed a popular postgraduate course, from MSc Digital Marketing to MSc Strategic Marketing and Analytics.

Each course is tailored to a specific field. MSc Engineering Management is tailored for engineering professionals looking to transition into leadership roles by gaining expertise in operations, innovation management, and project execution. The MSc International Finance provides in-depth knowledge of global financial markets, equipping students to manage risk and navigate international economic challenges. The MSc Accounting and Finance builds strong technical and analytical capabilities suited for roles in financial services, consulting, and corporate finance. Meanwhile, the MSc Strategic Marketing and Analytics, previously offered as MSc in Digital Marketing, has been repositioned to reflect the growing emphasis on data-driven strategy, combining core marketing principles with analytical tools for the digital age.

In addition to the four mainstream programmes, Ravensbourne is also launching a Master’s in Events Management, a niche offering designed for students interested in shaping impactful experiences across corporate, entertainment, and cultural events. The programme covers key areas such as event design, logistics, sponsorship, and technology integration, making it ideal for those looking to build careers in one of the fastest-growing service sectors.

Applicants to these one-year postgraduate programmes must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field. Ravensbourne also offers an international scholarship and financial assistance for international students pursuing both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the UK.

Ravensbourne is an industry focused university with a unique location next to the world famous O2 centre in London. The university has some great alumni stories and when it comes to creative graduate salaries, Ravensbourne is the number one specialist university in the UK, and is in the top 10 of all institutions in England* (Based on median salaries five years after graduating, taken from the Department for Education’s Longitudinal Education Outcomes 2018)

Mohit Gambir, Managing Director, Oxford International India, said, “With a rising demand for globally aligned, skill-based education among Indian students, these new MSc programmes from Ravensbourne are designed to bridge academic excellence and industry relevance. From data-led marketing to international finance, the programmes prepare graduates to lead and innovate across sectors.”

Established in 1962, Ravensbourne University London is a renowned digital media and design university offering a wide range of industry-aligned and vocational courses in fashion, television and broadcasting, architecture, product design, environmental design, music production, and sound design. The university is known for its strong emphasis on practical learning and creative innovation, with alumni who have gone on to become influential figures across the global creative and fashion sectors. Strategically located in London’s vibrant Greenwich Peninsula, Ravensbourne provides students with access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and proximity to leading media and tech hubs.