The Executive MBA research explores how businesses can scale operations through AI agents without proportionally increasing headcount, while preserving human oversight and regulatory accountability.

17th, November 2026 – Bas Kooijman, CEO and Co-Founder of DHF Capital, has been recognised by BMI Executive Institute for delivering the best strategic capstone of the year, following the successful defence of his EMBA research, titled “AI-Driven Process Automation for Growth at DHF Capital S.A.”

The research examines whether a company can continue doubling its operations without doubling its workforce. Kooijman successfully demonstrated that AI agents, deployed as operational colleagues rather than conventional software tools, could help businesses grow their capacity without increasing headcount. However, while AI can absorb operational workloads, regulatory accountability must remain with people.

Bas Kooijman, CEO and Co-Founder of DHF Capital, said:

“Technology has always been a central part of how I approach building businesses. I wanted this research to go beyond theoretical discussions about AI and examine what happens when you actually integrate it into everyday operations. The experience has reinforced the importance of approaching innovation with commercial discipline and a clear understanding of its responsibilities.”

The study is based on practical implementation within DHF Capital, where Kooijman built and operated three AI agents exploring how they contribute to business processes. The findings also included a survey of DHF Capital employees and a cost comparison between AI-driven automation and the alternative of recruitment.

Kooijman’s work showcases that the primary obstacle doesn’t come from technology, but from the human capacity required to review, verify, and oversee the technology’s output. This distinction is crucial for automation, highlighting the significance of designing processes that balance AI-driven efficiency with credible human supervision.

As CEO and Co-Founder of DHF Capital, Kooijman brings more than a decade of experience in team leadership to deliver AI-powered trading strategies and investment solutions to clients worldwide. As a certified trader with a background in technology entrepreneurship, he has built his company’s licensed AI trading platform and data center to ensure fast-paced movement in today’s market.

The capstone’s recognition by BMI Executive Institute highlights the growing relevance of practical AI implementation in financial services and its potential to reshape how businesses approach operational scalability.