Antalya, Nov 17: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the important role of big cat conservation in fighting climate change at a special event during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The minister said that protecting tigers, lions, leopards and other big cats also helps conserve forests, grasslands and wetlands. These natural habitats absorb carbon, protect biodiversity and support local communities.

He highlighted India’s success in tiger conservation, noting that the country has 58 tiger reserves spread across around 85,000 square kilometres. India recorded an estimated 3,682 tigers in 2022, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the world’s wild tiger population.

The minister also spoke about the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an initiative aimed at bringing countries together to protect seven major big cat species.

He said that conserving big cats is not only about protecting wildlife but also about safeguarding nature, supporting livelihoods and building a healthier, more climate-resilient future.