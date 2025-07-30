BDPros Strategic Growth Continues: Appointing John Boler as President and Expanding Strategic Business Development Services

Milwaukee, WI, July 30, 2025 — BDPros, a leading provider of business development services for B2B companies, is excited to announce a major milestone in its evolution: the appointment of John Boler as President of BDPros and expansion of its Sales, Marketing and Operations programs.

This announcement marks a new era in BDPros’ continued mission to serve as a strategic growth partner for its clients. With over 15 years of success, the company has built a reputation for delivering bespoke, results-driven programs that generate sales velocity and priority business outcomes. These programs—tailored specifically to each client’s goals and factors—are driving measurable improvements in sales, sales enablement, marketing execution, and operational outreach.

“As we scale and diversify, our focus remains on building meaningful, collaborative partnerships with our clients and most importantly, delivering results,” said Marc Case, CEO and Owner of BDPros. “Clients trust us to leverage expert resources and proven approaches to solve key business issues, and help them grow faster and smarter.”

To guide the firm’s continued growth, BDPros is tapping the leadership of John Boler, an award-winning sales and marketing executive with more than two decades of experience driving high-impact results for global B2C and B2B brands, agencies, and nonprofits.

Boler is known for building high-performing sales teams and crafting innovative omni-channel campaigns that drive sales and long-term business value. As CMO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc./Summerfest, he led over a decade of transformative growth and record-setting partnerships. At GMR Marketing, accolades included helping Nokia Mobile Phones capture leading market share in the U.S. As VP-Brand Engagement he guided Aurora Health Care to become Wisconsin’s most recommended healthcare brand. Most recently, as CMO of Nelson Schmidt Inc., Boler led business development and global agency network integration.

“The opportunity to help further BDPros’ 15 years of momentum, working with this amazing team and our clients, is beyond exciting,” said John Boler, President of BDPros. “As we continue to innovate, delivering optimal sales results for our clients will continue to be our top priority.”

Case added, “John’s leadership brings exactly the kind of energy and strategic insight we need as we expand. He and his career reflect the same values we live every day: innovation, integrity, and an unrelenting focus on client success.”

Clients in manufacturing, financial services, technology sectors among others engage BDPros in a variety of models to augment and focus sales resources and in some cases assume full responsibility for business development for brands. The firm’s evolving competencies include expanded Marketing and Operations offerings, now backed by a suite of new technology tools and approaches that optimize GTM strategy and sales performance with improved process management, speed and execution rigor.