PepperBall Welcomes Global Partners to International Distributor Training Symposium

Lake Forest, IL, July 30, 2025 — The PepperBall® Global Sales and Marketing team recently gathered 30 premier distributors for a three‑day symposium that blended classroom instruction with intensive range work, giving attendees a deeper understanding of the non‑lethal PepperBall system. Distributors traveled from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, underscoring the reach of PepperBall solutions across more than 40 nations.

Throughout the week, participants rotated through technical briefings, maintenance workshops, and scenario‑based drills. On the range they went hands‑on with PepperBall launchers and experienced the rapid‑deployment BLAST™ and multi‑impact BURST™, learning how each tool supports distance, accuracy, and de‑escalation in real‑world situations. The training culminated in a collaborative session where partners shared lessons learned, regional success stories, and tactics for expanding agency adoption.

“Our distributors serve as frontline partners in promoting safer policing options,” said Monte Scott, Vice President of Global Sales for PepperBall. “Hosting this training symposium at our Lake Forest headquarters builds a common standard of performance, gives them direct experience with our latest launchers, and lets us listen to the operational realities they face in the field.”

Attendees echoed that sentiment. Richard Murray of Level Peaks, a world class tactical distributor located in the UK noted, “Working shoulder to shoulder with the PepperBall team and with peers from five continents reinforces that we are part of one community focused on saving lives.”

The symposium also focused on the availability of assets through the newly launched PepperBall University, (pepperball.com/university), the company’s on‑demand video and resource learning portal. By equipping distributors with both practical skills and fresh marketing assets, PepperBall ensures that agencies worldwide receive consistent guidance on deployment, maintenance, and operator certification.

PepperBall will continue to host regional training events and virtual masterclasses to meet the growing demand for non‑lethal technology that protects officers while reducing risk to the public.