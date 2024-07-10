BeanstalkAsia Delivers Compelling Brand Film for Homesure Products; Also Introduces Sonic Branding

Mumbai, July 10, 2024: BeanstalkAsia, a premium integrated marketing communications agency, has delivered a comprehensive brand campaign for Homesure, a retail brand from Walplast Products, a leading building materials manufacturer and the third-largest producer of Wall Putty in India. The campaign aims to establish the brand ‘Homesure’ as the epitome of trust, efficacy and excellence in the building materials industry.

From a strategic perspective, the agency first developed a Sonic Brand Identity to enhance the Homesure brand enabling aural recognition for consumers and audiences. Traditionally, building materials are seen as coarse, dry, and lifeless, often characterized by drab white and grey tones. However, this cheerful and lively sonic identity aligns perfectly with the energetic, youthful, cheerful, progressive, trustworthy, and fearless spirit of the Homesure brand, bringing life and vitality to homes.

The campaign aims to establish the diverse Homesure product portfolio as differentiated, technologically superior, sustainable, and quality-driven. Through meticulous research and development, the Homesure team of experts has crafted products that embody the essence of trust and reliability, catering to the discerning needs of architects, builders, contractors, engineers, masons, painters, and homeowners alike. The campaign film titled “Ghar Banaye Khaas, Dilaye Vishwaas,” vividly captures a family’s journey as they navigate the chaotic, carnival-like situation in an under-construction house. Confusion and concerns give way to relief when the Homesure experts arrive, offering trustworthy solutions that promise superior quality, technological advancements, and sustainability.

Mr. Aniruddha Sinha, Senior Vice President, Marketing, CSR, and Business Head – P2P Division, Walplast, said “The mandate for BeanstalkAsia was to deliver a compelling brand campaign for Homesure that seamlessly creates a deeper emotional resonance with our customers. The objective is to position Homesure portfolio as a beacon of trust, efficacy, and commitment by leveraging the insight that constructing a home can be a chaotic experience and only Homesure product expertise provides the reliability and dependability homeowners seek, making their journey smoother and assured.”

The campaign establishes the Homesure brand as the face of trust, dependability, and reliability, backed by over 40 years of legacy in the building materials industry. Homesure’s passion for quality and innovation, coupled with sustainable practices, sets it apart.

Speaking about the strategy behind the concept of the film, Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder, BeanstalkAsia, said, “For every homeowner, their home is nothing short of heaven. But doing construction-related work can be a nerve-shattering experience. The entire process often feels chaotic and overwhelming, resembling a circus as depicted in the brand film. There seems to be no clear idea of who to trust. Amidst this chaos, finding someone trustworthy and dependable is crucial. In the film, Homesure steps in as that trusted partner, understanding the homeowner’s apprehension & vision and providing reliable solutions.”

Homesure is dedicated to establishing trust by showcasing the superior quality, technological advancements, aesthetic appeal, and sustainability of its products. Each Homesure product is positioned as an expert in its category, trusted by homemakers for their home construction needs. The campaign amplifies the Homesure portfolio, which encompasses a comprehensive range of construction materials and solutions including Homesure Wall Putty, Homesure TileEx (Tile Adhesives), Homesure GypEx (Gypsum-based products), Homesure wShield (Construction Chemicals, Admixtures), Homesure WallEx (AAC blocks, Spray Plaster, Block Jointing Mortar), Homesure MasterTouch (Emulsions, Distempers, Primers) and more.

