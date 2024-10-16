Bentley Systems Partners with Google to Bring Powerful Geospatial Context and Capabilities to Infrastructure

October 16th, 2024: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced a strategic partnership with Google to integrate Google’s high-quality geospatial content with Bentley’s infrastructure engineering software and digital twin platform to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated.

As a digital representation of the physical world, digital twins unlock meaningful value and insights throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, from project planning and design through construction and asset operation. By leveraging the engineering data created and managed in Bentley software alongside Google’s geospatial data, AI and analytics, and cloud technologies, engineers can design and manage infrastructure in context and at scale to address today’s most urgent challenges, from mitigating climate risk to maintaining aging infrastructure.

Through the partnership, Bentley software users and developers can use Google Maps Platform’s geospatial content, including Google’s stunning Photorealistic 3D Tiles, for real-world geospatial context and immersive 3D experiences in their digital workflows. The partnership complements Bentley’s recent acquisition of Cesium, the foundational open platform for creating powerful 3D geospatial applications. Cesium is the creator of the 3D Tiles open standard used by Google. Bentley is also collaborating with Google Cloud to deliver AI-driven insights for asset analytics.