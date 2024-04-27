Birkenstock India Opens Its First Flagship Store In Mumbai

The overall store concept follows the brand’s core values of function, quality and tradition and an oversized replica of the original BIRKENSTOCK footbed, crafted by local copper artisans, takes centre stage in the store design. Spread over 1,600 square metres, the flagship store is a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and traditional Indian heritage. Drawing inspiration from India‘s rich cultural tapestry, the store design incorporates brass, a locally produced material used in everyday life in the city. It is combined with natural materials such as cork, jute, and leather, the heroes of the iconic BIRKENSTOCK products and the original BIRKENSTOCK footbed, the heart of every BIRKENSTOCK, made to empower all people to walk as nature intended. The interior design takes further inspiration from iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India and traditional structures such as Mandaps and Charpai Jhulas, seamlessly blending local influences with BIRKENSTOCK‘s global identity.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first flagship store in India, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to the Indian market,” says Jens Hattab, Regional Managing Director, Middle East Africa India at BIRKENSTOCK. “This store opening coincides with our 250th anniversary in shoemaking, a testament to our enduring heritage and constant innovation. India is a dynamic market with ever growing appreciation for quality and comfort, and we see immense potential for BIRKENSTOCK‘s continued expansion here. This flagship store will serve as a platform to showcase our latest collections, the alluring 1774 drops and connect with our Indian customers on a deeper level.”

Transcending beyond mere commerce, the flagship store envisions to be a haven for bespoke events, fostering community and offering customers an unforgettable brand journey. Experience the world of BIRKENSTOCK and its purpose to enable walking as nature intended firsthand and see craftsmanship and quality, made in Germany, come to life. Interactive displays like a multimedia history tower and footbed with projections offer a view on the iconic legacy of 250 years of shoemaking tradition. The immersive brand experience at the flagship store in India promises to be as refined and unparalleled as the footwear itself.

“The opening of our first BIRKENSTOCK flagship store, in India is a landmark moment for us. The love for BIRKENSTOCK in India has been truly inspiring. We’re witnessing a passionate and ever expanding consumer base who value not only the comfortand quality our footwear, but also the brand’s commitment to heritage. This motivates us to