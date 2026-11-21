PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21 — Carnegie Learning, a leader in K–12 education solutions, today announced that the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) has approved Texas ClearMath Elementary, its core math program for grades K–5, through the Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process.

The program earned 100% in every grade, both for alignment to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS) and across all six categories of the IMRA quality review. These categories evaluate instructional design, progress monitoring, support for all learners, mathematical depth and coherence, conceptual understanding and procedural fluency, and productive struggle.

“When Texas districts invest in a core math program, they should expect it to meet the state’s high standards for quality and give teachers the support they need to deliver strong mathematics instruction,” said Amy Jones Lewis, Chief Mathematics Officer at Carnegie Learning. “Texas ClearMath Elementary provides a clear path through the TEKS, tools to monitor student understanding, and guidance to help teachers respond to students’ needs. These are the things that matter when districts choose instructional materials their teachers and students will rely on every day.”

Through hands-on learning and purposeful play, students develop mathematical understanding, build procedural fluency, solve meaningful problems, and explain their reasoning. They experience mathematics as something they can make sense of and do. MATHia Adventure, the program’s game-based learning software, extends these experiences through engaging digital practice that reinforces mathematical concepts and skills. Lessons also embed language goals and supports aligned to the ELPS, helping emergent bilingual students participate in mathematical discussions.

Re-Engagement Lessons throughout the sequence of Concept Lessons give students regular opportunities to revisit mathematical ideas, strengthen their skills, and extend their understanding. Teachers use what students say, do, and write to determine when to address misconceptions, reinforce learning, or offer new challenges.

Through the Clear Learning Center, educators get TEKS-aligned pacing tools, embedded language supports, detailed facilitation notes, and assessments. For districts using Renaissance Star Math, an integration connects assessment results to recommended Texas ClearMath Elementary lessons, helping teachers turn the data they already collect into actionable next steps for instruction.

“Joyful learning and strong mathematics instruction belong in the same classroom,” said Jones Lewis. “Texas ClearMath Elementary brings purposeful play, meaningful problem-solving, explicit instruction, and practice together. Students build mathematical understanding and fluency while developing the confidence to tackle new challenges.”