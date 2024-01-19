BL Agro to Invest 500 Crores in Telangana Signed MOU with State Government

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, January 19, 2024: Witnessing the potential in the Southern parts of India, BL Agro, India’s fastest-growing FMCG company, has signed an MOU with hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri. Anumula Revanth Reddy to set up a manufacturing unit in the State. The MoU was signed recently at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. Under the MoU, the company plans to invest Rs 500 crores in Telangana and employ 5000 people. With this, BL Agro sets its footprints in South India, after becoming a household name in North and East India.

The new manufacturing unit will be engaged in producing the entire range of ‘Nourish’ products-wheat flour, pasta, vermicelli, spices, papad, etc., along with rice bran and cotton seed oils. This plant will be instrumental in providing employment to 5,000 workers, including skilled workforce, farmers and other workers.

On signing the MoU with Telangana Government, Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro said, “It is a moment of pride for us as a Group company to sign an MoU with Telangana Government and expand our footprints in the Southern part of the country. The MOU signed at WEF represents our shared commitment to redefining the agricultural landscape, bringing forth a new era of sustainable development in the State, and our country eventually”. “The new manufacturing unit will set the stage for innovation, empowerment, and prosperity for the State’, added Khandelwal.

As per the guidelines laid in the MoU, BL Agro, along with its group company, Leads Connect agritech, plans to create an agri value chain in the State under its initiative ‘Khet Se Kitchen Tak’, which supports the farmers’ community and agribusinesses, and help improve productivity and sustainability in the agriculture sector.