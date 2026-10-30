RAKEZ completes national industrial data integration to support UAE industrial growth

Ras Al Khaimah, Oct 30: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) hosted the first awareness workshop on the newly launched National Industrial Register (NIR), in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism (MoET). The session followed RAKEZ’s successful integration with the national registers. As part of this process, RAKEZ was the first entity to complete user acceptance testing, ahead of the national schedule.

The workshop helped industrial clients understand the information required and how to update and submit it through RAKEZ’s enhanced customer portal. It also addressed data confidentiality and usage, complementing the direct guidance provided by RAKEZ’s Key Accounts team during the submission process. Discussions covered Make it in the Emirates 2026 achievements, the national industrial landscape, incentives and federal support programmes available to manufacturers, alongside system updates and the data collection methodology.

Led by MoIAT with support from MoET, the NIR brings together data on licensed industrial companies across mainland and free zones in all seven emirates into a single, real-time national register. By helping identify domestic manufacturing capacity and map supply chains, it supports the UAE’s national industrial strategy, Operation 300bn and efforts to strengthen national resilience.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “A clearer picture of the UAE’s manufacturing capabilities can help identify opportunities, strengthen supply chain connections and inform the next phase of industrial growth. At RAKEZ, we are supporting this national effort through both technical integration and direct engagement with our industrial community. Our priority is to help manufacturers understand what is required, complete their submissions and contribute to the country’s industrial ambitions.”

Under the initiative, licensing authorities are required to align their industrial licensing data with national standards, with information flowing through MoET’s National Economic Register (NER) to MoIAT. RAKEZ mapped these requirements against its existing systems, enhanced its customer portal to collect additional information directly from industrial clients and established a live connection with the national registers.

HE Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The National Industrial Register is a strategic enabler of the UAE’s industrial transformation, providing a unified view of the nation’s manufacturing capabilities to support industrial planning, strengthen supply chain resilience and advance the objectives of Operation 300bn. “Its implementation reflects a whole-of-nation approach, bringing together federal and local government entities, economic zones and the industrial sector to strengthen the UAE’s industrial capabilities and competitiveness. “RAKEZ’s integration marks an important step in translating these national priorities into coordinated action. The awareness session builds on that collaboration by engaging manufacturers directly and supporting their contribution to a more competitive and resilient UAE industrial sector.”

RAKEZ remains committed to supporting the UAE’s industrial growth by aligning its systems with national initiatives and helping manufacturers navigate evolving requirements. Through collaboration with federal partners and its industrial community, it continues to strengthen the foundations for long-term manufacturing development.