transcosmos expands the scope of trans-scManager services

Combining AI and BPO to provide one-stop support from inventory visualization to demand forecasting and shipping instructions

Tokyo, Japan, Oct 30: transcosmos today announced that it has expanded the capabilities of trans-scManager, a service that supports supply-demand adjustment and planning operations across the supply chain, and will launch new features for demand forecasting, replenishment planning, and inventory allocation optimization.

To date, trans-scManager has provided inventory visualization, inbound and outbound analysis, inventory assessment, and inventory replenishment support based on PSI information (*) held by companies. With the addition of new capabilities for demand forecasting, replenishment planning, and inventory allocation optimization, the scope of the service now expands beyond inventory visualization and analysis to support forecasting, planning, and execution.

In recent years, the environment surrounding supply-demand operations has changed significantly due to the expansion of the e-commerce market, increasingly diverse consumer needs, shorter product life cycles, external factors such as weather events and natural disasters, fluctuations in procurement lead times, rising logistics costs, and labor shortages. In addition, demand forecasting and inventory planning have become increasingly complex as product assortments expand, production and shipment volumes become smaller, and promotional activities increase.

At the same time, in many supply-demand operations, sales performance data, inventory information, promotion and campaign information, event information, and weather data are dispersed across multiple departments and systems, requiring personnel to use multiple tools to consolidate information, make decisions, and develop plans. As a result, these operations often depend heavily on the experience and judgment of individual personnel, which can lead to lost sales opportunities due to stockouts, excess inventory, and increased workloads in logistics operations caused by more frequent emergency shipments.

With its enhanced capabilities, trans-scManager combines AI-powered demand forecasting and supply-demand planning with the BPO expertise that transcosmos has developed through operations such as order processing, inventory allocation, and shipping. This enables one-stop support for the entire process, from demand forecasting and supply-demand planning to shipping instructions.

AI performs tasks such as data collection and assessment, forecasting, and the creation of adjustment proposals, while BPO supports decision-making and approvals, exception handling, stakeholder coordination, progress management, and effectiveness evaluation. By combining these capabilities, transcosmos helps clients establish supply-demand operations tailored to their business needs and provides ongoing support for their continuous improvement.

trans-scManager service overview

– Data preparation and visualization

Digitizes and cleanses PSI data to visualize inventory status and supply-demand balances.

– Analysis and assessment

Supports the identification and improvement of issues such as excess inventory and stockout risks through inbound and outbound inventory analysis, inventory assessment, periodic analysis, and reporting.

– Demand forecasting

Forecasts demand using sales and shipment performance data, promotional information, and external factors such as weather, selecting the most appropriate forecasting model for each product from multiple forecasting models. In addition, when product renewals result in fragmented historical sales data, data continuity is maintained through measures such as record matching, enabling continuous improvements in forecasting accuracy.

– Supply-demand and inventory planning

Calculates order quantities and replenishment volumes based on demand forecasts as well as information such as current inventory levels, safety stock, and lead times. Supports the prevention of stockouts and inventory optimization through inventory replenishment and inventory transfers.

– Operational support

Supports the continuous improvement of supply-demand operations through the creation of shipping data based on finalized plans, coordination with shipping locations and transportation providers, decision-making and approvals, exception handling, progress management, and effectiveness evaluation.

By combining AI and BPO, transcosmos provides one-stop support spanning inventory visualization and analysis, demand forecasting, supply-demand and inventory planning, shipping instructions, and operational support. Through these services, transcosmos helps clients maximize sales opportunities, optimize inventory and logistics costs, and operate sustainable supply chains.

* PSI: An abbreviation for Production/Purchase, Sales/Shipment, and Inventory.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.