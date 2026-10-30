Nians Wins Agency of the Year Title Along with 19 More Wins at MADEX Awards at Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0

GURUGRAM, October 30, 2026: Inkspell Media successfully hosted Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0 at DLF Auditorium, Gurugram, bringing together leading brands, agencies, marketers, creative professionals and industry experts for an evening celebrating excellence across content, digital, marketing, advertising and business innovation.

The event featured three flagship properties — the India Content Leadership Awards (ICL) 9th Edition, Unlocked Awards 6th Edition and MADEX Awards 2nd Edition — recognising outstanding campaigns, innovative strategies and professionals making a meaningful impact across the industry. The evening featured the felicitation of winners across all three programmes, a special address and an industry panel discussion.

Nians Leads the MADEX Winners with 20 Wins

Nians emerged as a standout winner at the MADEX Awards 2nd Edition, securing the Agency of the Year title alongside 19 additional wins. The agency’s award-winning work spanned an impressive portfolio of clients, including Antara, NONSTOP, Youhonk, Medanta, JKMaxx Paints, Double A, Baidyanath, Dogista, Complinity, Freedo, ABHF, Urban Bagicha, Bachatt and Zenith AI. These recognitions highlight Nians’ creative capabilities and the impact of its work across diverse brands and business categories, making the agency one of the key highlights of Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0.

Celebrating Industry Excellence

The awards recognised an extensive portfolio of brands, organisations and creative partners, including Kelvinator, Savit Interactive, Nippon Mutual Fund, Niva Bupa, Sociapa, Bonn, Beardo, Goldmine Advertising, Bank of Maharashtra, Amazon, My Haul Store, McDowell’s, Mirchi, Don Julio Non-Alcoholic Beverages, LWYD, Interactive Bees, JIIT, HFCL, Canara Bank, Rocketship Films, Nutrela, CitiusTech, Envigo Marketing, JM Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Pratima Skincare, Carana, Onsurity, Relevance Branding, Indian Navy, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Gully Labs, Hidesign, Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd, Godrej, Chirag Nettings, Airtel, TransUnion CIBIL, Trevonix, Titan Noor, Seventh Triangle, Curious Media, Bluetea, Tata AIA, DigiXpressions Media, JioSaavn, Axis Mutual Fund, Edwise International, Waghmare Masale, Jagran Josh, TVF:Space Gen, The Founders Dream, Dr Kamaraj, New Holland, Amazon Prime Video, Parle Hide & Seek, Tata Tele Business Services, Jio, Indriya, Nykaa Fashion, FTA Global, Reliance Digital, Allucent, Virgo Laminates, Union Bank of India, Samco and Kotak Neo.

Other winners included Fevicol Saarthi | Pidilite × Garage Collective × ARM Worldwide, UTI Mutual Fund, Mochi Shoes, Infidigit, Metro Shoes, RepIndia, Dabur, WORD, Tata Consumer Products, IIT, Concept PR, Shriram Finance, Rite KnowledgeLabs, AM Foundations, Pritish Nandy Communications, The Royals, Four More Shots, Lacto Calamine, Influencer.in and JBL Music Academy.

Among the standout agency recognitions, Envigo Marketing won Gold for Digital Agency of the Year, while Savit Interactive secured Silver. Curious Media won Emerging Digital Agency of the Year.

Individual achievers included Ajay Padhi and Siddhes Jaitapkar of Savit Interactive; Lakshay Katyal of Motorola; Unnikrishnan Menon of Bajaj Finserv; Sagar Thakur of Angel One; Anant Dhuri of Adfactors; Niharika Pandey of Hashbrown Conversations; Gaurav Chawla of Niva Bupa; and Mihir Bagga of UNiDAYS.

Industry Dialogue: The AI + Human Equation

A key highlight was the panel discussion, “The AI + Human Equation: Can Technology Make Marketing More Creative, Relevant & Impactful?” The session was moderated by Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta, Chief Experience Officer, Garage Collective, and featured Nidhi S. Mittal, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Schnell Technocraft; Shweta Srivastava, Senior Vice President, Digital & Marketing, Usha International; Pranav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Alkimyx Global; Mihir Bagga, Market Lead – India, UNiDAYS; and Lakshay Katyal, India Marketing Lead – Premium & Flagship Phones, Motorola Mobility (Lenovo).

The discussion explored how artificial intelligence can enhance creativity, audience relevance and marketing effectiveness while emphasising the continued importance of human insight, strategic thinking and authentic storytelling.

A Distinguished Jury

The winning entries were evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Amitabh Biswas, Marketing Head (IPs, Entertainment, CTV), Times Network; Archana Roche, Ex-Global Head, Measurement and Analytics, Truecaller; Balaaji Vaidyanathan, Director & Head of Marketing CEEMA, Franklin Templeton; Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta, Chief Experience Officer, Garage Collective; Imran Qadri, Head of Program Management AXJ & India, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Jiteen Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer – India, SAARC and Middle East, Hettich India Pvt Ltd; Kunal Madhavdas, Director Product Merchandising – India, Netflix; Madhu S Dutta, Founder & CEO, House of MSD; Neeraj Jha, Head of Sports Business – India & South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery; Piali Dasgupta Surendran, Vice President Marketing, Sattva Group; Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life; Saurabh Varma, Film Director & Chief Creative Officer, Saurabh Varma Pictures; Shalu Zala, Vice President – Marketing Strategy, Key Projects & Social Media, HSBC; Sharmila Sandeep, Ex-General Manager – Marketing (FMCD), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited; Shefali Khalsa, Head Marketing & Corporate Communications, TransUnion CIBIL; Sudhanshu Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer, Quick Heal; Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer – Dish TV and VZY Smart TV Business, DishTV (Zee Group); Swati Bansal, Ex-Head of Marketing ACM India, Henkel; and Vishesh Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher Group).

Supported by Industry Partners

Insight Ignition 4.0 was supported by Kenscio, Markezing, Approach Entertainment, Go Spiritual, StartupNews.fyi, Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industry Council.

Through its three flagship award programmes, Inkspell Media continues to recognise industry excellence, encourage collaboration and celebrate the brands, campaigns and professionals shaping the future of marketing, media, content and advertising.

About Inkspell Media

Inkspell Media is an industry-focused media and events platform working across marketing, advertising, digital, content and media. Through its awards, conferences and industry initiatives, it recognises excellence, facilitates meaningful industry conversations and connects brands, agencies and professionals across the ecosystem.