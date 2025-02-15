Developing food processing can help increase farmers’ incomes which every government wants: Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Hyderabad, February 15th, 2025: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with Food Teh and Snack & BakeTec organised a Panel Discussion “Food Processing Industry–Facilitation Infrastructure & Technology” at Radisson Blu on Thursday night.

The panel discussion was organised on the facilitation required from the government, infrastructure development and technology adoption for the food processing industry.

Dr E. Vishnua Vardhan Reddy IFS, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & External Engagement & VC & MD of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (GTIIC), Government of Telangana was the Chief Guest. The discussion also featured speakers from government institutions such as APEDA, FSSAI, TGFPS, and TGIIC along with the representatives of reputed industries in Telangana.

Developing food processing can help increase farmers’ incomes by adding value to their produce. Every government wants to raise income for farmers. Unless we develop food processing that may not be possible, said Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Post-harvest wastage of food grains is the major concern, he added.

The government of Telangana is committed to developing an industrial zone outside RRR with a focus on MSME sector and within this sector focus will be given to the Food Processing industries. Food processing is one of the 14 priority sectors mentioned in the industrial policy. The government wants Food Processing industries to come close to the source of the material. However, the industry wants it close to the consumers to save on the cost of the logistics. However, the department is trying to maintain a fine balance between these two, the officer mentioned.

He asked the industry to engage with Telangana Food Processing Society which is a government administration company.

India’s food and beverage packaged industry is expected to rise from $ 33.7 billion in 2023 to $ 46.3 billion by 2028. Thus, the industry has ample opportunities to grow in size domestically and globally, provided the strategic measures for sustainable growth are taken by the government and industry observed by the panelists who participated in the panel discussion

The Panel Discussion was moderated by Sri S. Chandra Mohan, Chair, Agro and Food Processing Committee and Managing Director, Sahasra Crop Science Pvt. Ltd. The Panel Speakers were Sri. R. P. Naidu, Regional Director, APEDA, Telangana; Sri. K. Balunaik, Deputy Director, FSSAI, Telangana; Smt. G. Sushma, Director (Business Development), TGFP; Sri G V K Naidu, Founder & CMD, Sam Agritech Limited and Sri Mukunda Jandhyala, CEO, Jandhyala India Foods

Giving his welcome address Mr Ravi Kumar, Senior Vice President of FTCCI said the Food Processing industry is one of the critical sectors not only for the sustenance

of people but also for the development of the economy. Food and drink are regarded as a source of strength and nourishment to the people, and so as the agriculture sector to the economy.

Though we reached self-sufficiency in producing food grains, post-harvest wastage is alarming. The food processing industry is at a nascent stage, accounting for less than 10% of total food in India. Studies conducted on the level of food processing in India have indicated that it is 4.5% for fruits, 2.7% for vegetables, 21.1% for milk, 34.2% for meat and 15.4% for fish.

A robust food processing industry with advanced processing techniques plays a pivotal role in reducing waste, enhancing value addition, encouraging crop diversity, ensuring better income for farmers, fostering employment opportunities, and boosting export revenue he added

Sri K.K. Maheshwari, Vice President, FTCCI proposed vote of thanks.