Bohannan Huston Invests in Employee Ownership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct 16 — Bohannan Huston is now 100% employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The transition marks a new chapter in the firm’s 67-year history by recognizing the people who helped build BHI’s success and giving them an opportunity to share in its future.

The ESOP is a benefit that provides a long-term ownership succession plan that preserves BHI’s independence, culture, and leadership continuity. It also allows eligible employees to benefit from the company’s continued growth and success.

While BHI’s ownership structure has changed, its management and daily operations remain the same. The firm’s executive leadership team will continue in their current roles.

“We believe employee ownership is the best path forward for our company and our people,” said Bruce Stidworthy, President and CEO. “It provides a good structure for ongoing ownership transition while preserving the independence and culture we’ve built together. It also recognizes our employees’ contributions and gives them an opportunity to share in the company’s continued success. Our mission is to turn our clients’ visions into reality through innovative solutions, extraordinary service, and quality work. Investing in our people is essential to carrying that mission forward.”

As BHI begins this next chapter, its commitment to clients, employees, and the communities it serves remains unchanged. Employee ownership builds on more than six decades of shared accomplishments and reinforces the values that have guided the firm since its founding, including the philosophy behind the commitment to be “Great People Supporting Great Communities.”