BOULT Launches TWS K10 and W10: State of the art earbuds with cutting edge technology

New Delhi, October 07, 2024 – BOULT, India’s No 1 Rated Audio brand is proud to announce the launch of the K10 and W10, designed to offer top-tier performance for consumers seeking an immersive audio experience. Both models emphasize seamless connectivity, long battery life, and superior sound quality, adding to BOULT’s growing portfolio of audio innovations.

Both the K10 and W10 earbuds are designed for performance and convenience, offering a range of features that cater to various needs. With Bluetooth 5.4, users can enjoy seamless and stable connectivity, whether they’re listening to music, taking calls, or gaming. The Lightning Boult™ Fast Charging ensures 150 minutes (about 5 hours) of playtime with just a 10-minute charge, making them perfect for those on the go. Both the devices feature ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC guarantying crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments, making it a great option for remote meetings or casual conversations. For gamers, the Combat™ Gaming Mode provides ultra-low latency at 45ms, allowing for lag-free gameplay during intense sessions. These are built for everyday use, whether you’re commuting, working, or gaming.

The W10 takes it up a notch with an impressive 55 hours (about 5 days) of battery life and a leatherette finish that adds a touch of luxury and comfort for a premium feel. With dual-device connectivity, you can seamlessly switch between devices without missing a beat, making it perfect for multitasking across your phone, tablet, or laptop. The spatial audio feature ensures an immersive sound experience, allowing you to dive deep into your favorite tracks, movies, or games with enhanced depth and clarity. Whether earbuds you’re working, relaxing, or on the go, the W10 is designed to elevate your audio experience. With BoomX technology and 13 mm drivers, providing a bass-rich experience, the W10 will be available in Coral White and Jet-Black variants in the market.

The K10 earbuds are built with a sleek form factor, offering 50 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance. These earbuds cater to active users with acoustic echo suppression and seamless voice assistant integration, making them perfect for multitaskers on the go. Equipped with Boom X technology, the K10 earbuds boast 10mm drivers giving the users a heavy bass experience, helping them feel each beat better. Available in Blue Ice and Pure Black colors, K10 boasts of a premium finish and a sleek design and fits into the year beautifully.

“With the launch of the K10 and W10, we are continuing with our commitment of exploring new heights of audio technology by merging top-tier performance with style and practicality. Our goal at BOULT has always been to deliver products that offer not just quality but also innovation at every level. Both the K10 and W10 represent our commitment to excellence, providing unmatched sound, long-lasting battery life, and advanced features like ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC and Combat™ Gaming Mode, ensuring that our customers have the best possible audio experience, whether gaming or on the go,” said Varun Gupta, Co-Founder, BOULT on the launch

K10 and W10 TWS are now available exclusively on Flipkart.