BPCL pioneers the Way in Diversity and Inclusion with #SilentVoices Initiative

Bengaluru, 08th January 2024: On the momentous occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) embarked on a transformative journey with the launch of the “#SilentVoices” Initiative on August 15, 2023. This initiative, dedicated to providing socio-economic independence to differently-abled persons, has achieved success in just three short months. BPCL takes immense pride in integrating differently-abled individuals into over 100 of its Fuel Stations across India, fostering empowerment and inclusivity.

In a significant stride towards this noble cause, BPCL proudly announces the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on December 29, 2023.

1. BPCL & Sarthak Educational Trust: Cultivating Talent through Inclusivity

In collaboration with Sarthak Educational Trust, an organization dedicated to empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through skill development and education, BPCL reaffirms its commitment to cultivating a workplace that values and cherishes the distinctive talents of every individual.

2. BPCL & DiverseUs Society Trust: Celebrating Diversity, Building Opportunities

The second MOU, inked with DiverseUs Society Trust, underscores BPCL’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Together, the organizations aim to build an environment where differences are not merely accepted but celebrated, providing equal opportunities for everyone to thrive.

Shri Rahul Tandon, Chief General Manager (Marketing), Retail BPCL, along with representatives from Sarthak Educational Trust and DiverseUs Society Trust, formalized these partnerships in the presence of Ms. Charu Yadav, General Manager (RI & Brand), Retail BPCL.

By integrating differently-abled individuals into over 100 BPCL Fuel Stations nationwide, the #SilentVoices Initiative enriches the company’s workforce. None of these milestones would have been possible without the unwavering support, motivation, and guidance from BPCL’s senior leadership led by our Chairman & Managing Director and other board members.

Our journey continues, driven by the belief that every person, regardless of ability, deserves equal opportunities to contribute meaningfully to a brighter and more inclusive future.