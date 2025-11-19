BPE Strengthens Leadership with Pallavi Mishra as Chief People Officer

New Delhi, 19 Nov: BPE (Best Power Equipments), a trusted leader in power solutions for over 25 years, has officially announced the appointment of Ms. Pallavi Mishra as Chief People Officer (CPO). This strategic onboarding underscores BPE& commitment to building a world-class enterprise by attracting top talent in HR, as it expands and fosters a people-first culture during a period of rapid growth.

Ms. Mishra has a distinguished 22-year career dedicated to transforming human resources in global companies. She is competent in all phases of HR, particularly with client transitions, internal and external audits, vendor management, and managing complex legal and POSH matters. A significant milestone in her career involved the HR operations & transition from a manual to a fully automated and streamlined process.

She has dealt with all the HR functions across well-known global brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, NTT DATA, Thoughtworks, and CBRE. Ms Mishra brings all these past skills and experiences with her to provide strategic and operational value for even greater organisational excellence for BPE.

Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE, noted, “Ms. Mishra & demonstrated ability to navigate HR transformation, paired with her extensive experience leading organisations around the world, aligns well with BPE & vision for an engaged, agile, future-focused workforce. Her leadership will be absolutely critical to developing talent, enhancing operational effectiveness, and delivering against our aggressive growth plans.” Upon her appointment, Ms. Mishra stated, “This is a thrilling time to be joining BPE in its evolution. The company & focus on innovation, quality, and customer success is palpable. I am excited to bring my experience in developing high-performing teams and simplified HR structures to BPE. Together with BPE & talented professionals, we will strive – create a culture of excellence that fuels long-term success”

As Ms. Pallavi Mishra joins the team, BPE continues to accelerate its mission to enable mission-critical applications, with an emphasis on people being the focal point of its global growth strategy. The company is committed to providing innovative, reliable power solutions and maintaining long-term partnerships around the world.