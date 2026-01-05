Brawn Globus Completes New Corporate Headquarters for VTB Bank in New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 05th: Brawn Globus, one of India’s leading integrated design, construction and project management firms, announces the successful completion and handover of a new corporate office for VTB Bank, Russia’s second-largest financial institution, located in central New Delhi at the prestigious Hindustan Times House, 18-20 Kasturba Gandhi Marg.
Project Details:
Project name: VTB Bank
Location: KG Marg, Connaught place, New Delhi
Typology: Corporate Office
Client: VTB Bank
Scope of Work: Design & Build
Completion Date: December 2025
The newly established, flagship office stands as a critical new hub for VTB’s expanding operations in India. This expansion includes the full integration with the national payment systems of both Russia and India, facilitating seamless cross-border trade settlements in national currencies (Rupees and Rubles). The branch’s opening coincides with the anniversary of VTB’s presence in India, marking a strategic milestone since its representative office opened in 2005.
The project demanded uncompromising precision, coordination, and an intrinsic understanding of international financial compliance standards. Brawn Globus designed and executed a workspace that meets the rigorous benchmarks of a premier foreign institution, specifically focusing on the high-compliance and security requirements necessary for a global financial hub.
“Delivering a workspace for an institution as globally significant as VTB Bank required an unwavering commitment to both security and quality,” stated Mr. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Brawn Globus. “This project reinforces our capability to support multinational organizations in India, creating environments benchmarked to the world’s best. It is a testament to the confidence global organizations place in Brawn Globus to execute complex, high-stakes environments.”