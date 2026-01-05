Brawn Globus Completes New Corporate Headquarters for VTB Bank in New Delhi

New New Delhi , Jan 05th: Brawn Globus , one of India’s leading integrated design, construction and project management firms, announces the successful completion and handover of a new corporate office for VTB Bank , Russia’s second-largest financial institution, located in central New Delhi at the prestigious Hindustan Times House, 18-20 Kasturba Gandhi Marg. , one of India’s leading integrated design, construction and project management firms, announces the successful completion and handover of aoffice for, Russia’s second-largest financial institution, located in centralat the prestigious Hindustan Times House, 18-20 Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Project Details:

Project name: VTB Bank

Location: KG Marg, Connaught place, New Delhi

Typology: Corporate Office

Client: VTB Bank

Scope of Work: Design & Build

Completion Date: December 2025

The newly established, flagship office stands as a critical new hub for VTB ’s expanding operations in India. This expansion includes the full integration with the national payment systems of both Russia and India, facilitating seamless cross-border trade settlements in national currencies (Rupees and Rubles). The branch’s opening coincides with the anniversary of VTB ’s presence in India, marking a strategic milestone since its representative office opened in 2005.

The project demanded uncompromising precision, coordination, and an intrinsic understanding of international financial compliance standards. Brawn Globus designed and executed a workspace that meets the rigorous benchmarks of a premier foreign institution, specifically focusing on the high-compliance and security requirements necessary for a global financial hub.