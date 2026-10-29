Phu Quoc, Vietnam: Best Places to Visit, Things to Do and Travel Tips

Oct 29: Phu Quoc, Vietnam, is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most talked-about island destinations, attracting travellers with its white-sand beaches, tropical landscapes, local food and expanding range of holiday experiences. Located in the Gulf of Thailand, off Vietnam’s southwestern coast, the island combines the appeal of a beach retreat with opportunities to explore nature, discover local traditions and enjoy modern entertainment.

The island’s growing popularity is reflected in recent tourism figures. Phu Quoc welcomed more than 8.57 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 30.5% compared with the same period in 2025. International arrivals exceeded 1.92 million, rising by 60.2%, while tourism revenue reached approximately VND45.976 trillion.

International travel interest is also increasing. Expedia included Phu Quoc in its 2026 destination rankings after reporting a 53% year-on-year increase in searches. With preparations underway to host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, the island is gaining further attention as a destination for international visitors.

For travellers looking beyond familiar holiday hotspots, Phu Quoc offers an appealing combination of natural scenery, cultural experiences and a growing tourism infrastructure.

Why Is Phu Quoc Becoming a Popular International Destination?

Phu Quoc’s appeal lies in the variety of experiences available within one island. Visitors can spend a morning relaxing on the beach, explore local markets in the afternoon and enjoy waterfront dining or evening entertainment later in the day.

The island is also attracting attention for its expanding range of accommodation, leisure attractions and international flight connections. These developments make it easier for visitors to combine a traditional beach holiday with sightseeing and organised activities.

Unlike destinations where the experience revolves around a single attraction, Phu Quoc offers several ways to spend a holiday. Couples can choose beachfront resorts, families can explore entertainment attractions, and independent travellers can discover local food, fishing communities and quieter coastal areas.

Its growing visitor numbers also create opportunities for tourism businesses, from hotels and restaurants to transport operators and local tour providers.

Best Places to Visit in Phu Quoc

Sao Beach and Khem Beach

Sao Beach and Khem Beach are among Phu Quoc’s best-known coastal attractions. Their sandy shores and tropical surroundings make them suitable for swimming, relaxing and spending time by the sea when conditions are favourable.

Visitors can enjoy beachside dining, take photographs along the coastline or simply set aside a few hours away from the island’s busier entertainment areas. Travellers should check local conditions before swimming or arranging water activities.

Phu Quoc National Park

Travellers interested in nature can explore Phu Quoc National Park, which offers forest landscapes, streams and opportunities for guided outdoor excursions.

The island is part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve designated in 2006, making its natural environment an important part of its tourism identity. Visiting forested areas provides a contrast to the beaches and developed resort zones.

Visitors should follow local conservation guidelines, stay on permitted routes and choose responsible operators when arranging nature-based activities.

Sunset Town and the Kiss Bridge

Sunset Town, in southern Phu Quoc, has developed into a prominent area for dining, entertainment and waterfront sightseeing. Its colourful architecture, sea views and evening atmosphere make it an appealing addition to a holiday itinerary.

The Kiss Bridge is one of the area’s recognisable landmarks. Visitors can explore the surrounding waterfront, visit restaurants and check the schedule for performances or other evening attractions.

Hon Thom Cable Car

The Hon Thom cable car offers panoramic views across the sea and surrounding islands as passengers travel towards Hon Thom Island. It is a popular choice for visitors looking to experience the coastline from a different perspective.

Travellers can combine the cable-car ride with beach time or other leisure activities, depending on operating schedules and weather conditions.

Duong Dong Night Market

For a closer look at local life, Duong Dong Night Market offers food stalls, casual restaurants, souvenirs and regional products. It is a convenient place to sample seafood and other Vietnamese dishes while exploring the island after dark.

The market also provides an opportunity to interact with local vendors and discover products associated with Phu Quoc’s food and agricultural traditions.

Discover Phu Quoc Through Local Food and Culture

Phu Quoc’s identity extends beyond its beaches. Its food traditions and agricultural products offer visitors another way to understand the island.

Seafood is a major feature of local dining, with restaurants serving fish, prawns, squid and other coastal specialities. Visitors can explore different preparations at casual eateries, seafood restaurants and local markets.

The island is particularly known for its fish sauce, an essential ingredient in Vietnamese cuisine. Some local production facilities offer visitors an introduction to the fermentation process and the product’s importance in regional cooking.

Black pepper cultivation is another part of Phu Quoc’s agricultural heritage. Visiting a pepper garden can provide insight into local farming and the products that support the island’s economy beyond tourism.

Adding a food market, pepper garden or local production visit to an itinerary creates a more rounded experience than spending the entire holiday within a resort.

Best Time to Visit Phu Quoc

Phu Quoc generally experiences its dry season from November to April. These months are often preferred for beach holidays, boat trips and outdoor sightseeing, although weather conditions can vary.

The wetter season usually runs from May to October, when rainfall and rougher seas may affect some marine activities. Visitors travelling during this period should keep their plans flexible and check forecasts before booking excursions.

The ideal time to visit depends on the type of holiday planned. Travellers who prioritise beach conditions and island-hopping may prefer the dry season, while those with flexible dates can compare accommodation rates and flight options across different months.

It is advisable to check local weather forecasts shortly before departure, particularly when planning boat trips or other activities that depend on sea conditions.

How to Reach Phu Quoc and Where to Stay

Phu Quoc International Airport connects the island with major cities in Vietnam and a range of international markets. Direct flight availability depends on the departure city and season. Travellers can also consider ferry services from mainland Vietnam, depending on their route and schedule.

Accommodation ranges from guesthouses and smaller hotels to luxury resorts and beachfront properties. Choosing the right area can make a significant difference to the overall experience.

Duong Dong is a practical base for visitors who want access to restaurants, markets and everyday services. Travellers planning to spend more time around southern attractions may prefer accommodation closer to Sunset Town and nearby resort areas.

For a first visit, a stay of three to five days provides time to explore several beaches, experience local food and visit key attractions without rushing through the itinerary.

International travellers should check Vietnam’s latest visa and entry requirements before booking. Eligibility can depend on nationality and travel arrangements, so requirements should be confirmed through official sources.

A Three-Day Phu Quoc Travel Itinerary

A short stay can cover the island’s main highlights while leaving room for relaxation.

Day 1: Beaches and local food

Spend the morning at Sao Beach or Khem Beach.

Enjoy a seafood lunch at a local restaurant.

Visit Duong Dong Night Market in the evening to sample local dishes and browse the stalls.

Day 2: Island views and southern attractions

Take the Hon Thom cable car, subject to operating conditions.

Explore the southern island attractions and enjoy time by the sea.

Visit Sunset Town later in the day for waterfront views, dining and scheduled entertainment.

Day 3: Nature and local culture

Explore a permitted area of Phu Quoc National Park or arrange a guided nature excursion.

Visit a pepper garden or a fish sauce production facility, where visitor access is available.

Keep the evening free for a relaxed dinner or additional sightseeing.

This itinerary can be adjusted according to weather, accommodation location and personal interests. Travellers who prefer a slower holiday can spend an additional day at the beach rather than fitting every attraction into a short visit.

Phu Quoc’s Tourism Growth and APEC 2027

Phu Quoc is entering an important phase of tourism development as it prepares to host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027. The event is bringing greater attention to infrastructure, accommodation, transport and the island’s ability to host international visitors.

Tourism growth is already creating opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport providers, tour operators and retailers. Greater international visibility may also encourage investment in services that support business travel, events and leisure tourism.

However, growth brings challenges. Increased visitor numbers can place pressure on waste management, water resources, transport networks and coastal ecosystems. Protecting the island’s natural surroundings will be important to maintaining its long-term appeal.

Travellers can contribute by reducing single-use plastics, respecting marine life, following rules in protected areas and choosing responsible local operators. Tourism businesses also have an opportunity to develop experiences that support local communities while reducing environmental pressure.

Is Phu Quoc Worth Visiting in 2026 and 2027?

Phu Quoc offers an appealing combination of beaches, outdoor activities, local cuisine and modern entertainment. Its growing international visibility makes it an interesting option for travellers seeking a tropical holiday that goes beyond a conventional resort stay.

The increase in international arrivals, expanding travel connections and preparations for APEC 2027 indicate that the island is attracting greater attention from both visitors and the tourism industry.

For travellers planning a trip to Vietnam, Phu Quoc provides a different perspective from a city-focused itinerary. Visitors can explore the country’s coastal landscapes, discover local food traditions and experience an island destination undergoing significant development.

As its tourism industry expands, the island’s long-term success will depend on balancing improved facilities and visitor experiences with environmental protection and respect for local culture.