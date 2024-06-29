Buy Gaming Phones on EMI – Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card Online

29th June 2024 Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, provides access to products that can be a solution to individuals who indulge in mobile gaming. The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is one of the many products users can apply for. It provides flexibility and convenience to shoppers by enabling them to spread their payments over a while. Purchasing gaming phones on EMI has never been easier.

Features of the EMI Card:

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card comes with a variety of features and benefits:

Access over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 cities in India, making purchases accessible to those in need

Avail no-cost EMI on over a million products, including furniture, electronics, groceries, flight bookings, and more

Choose from a flexible tenor of up to 60 months, making repayments affordable and accessible

Enjoy a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs

Users can foreclose their loan upon request after paying the first EMI

One can purchase the latest gaming phone at any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores by opting for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card at the payment desk. Simply provide the details, choose the repayment tenor, and complete the further process.

Other Details:

Card Fees – Rs. 599 (inclusive of online convenience fee and taxes)

EMI Card Annual Fees – Rs. 117 (inclusive of applicable taxes)

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, accessible through Bajaj Markets, presents a convenient and cost-effective way to purchase high-end gaming phones. By offering flexible EMI options, no-cost EMI facility, and wide acceptance, it ensures that consumers can enjoy the latest gaming phones without financial strain. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or app to explore other financial products and services.