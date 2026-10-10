Celebrate Durga Puja with ‘The Sonar Mahabhoj’ at ITC Sonar

As Kolkata prepares to embrace the spirit and splendour of Durga Puja, ITC Sonar invites discerning gourmands to indulge in The Sonar Mahabhoj, a specially curated culinary showcase at Pala, celebrating Bengal’s rich gastronomic heritage through treasured recipes, authentic flavours and timeless traditions. This Durga Puja, step into a world of cherished flavours, festive melodies and heartfelt hospitality at ITC Sonar brings Bengal through an unforgettable dining experience.

From 18th to 20th October 2026, guests can savour a delectable lunch and dinner buffet that pays tribute to Bengal’s culinary legacy, bringing regional classics together to recreate the warmth of Bengal’s festive table.

The lavish spread features an array of beloved Bengali delicacies including Luchi, Narkel diye Cholar Dal, Mangsher Chop, Vegetable Chop, Chingri Bhapa, Chicken Kabiraji, Pomfret Tel Jhol, Sorshe Chingri, Kakrar Jhal, Chital Muithya, Aar Macher Kaliya, Kolkata Gosht Biryani, Kachalonka Dhonepata Murgi and Rajnandini Pulao. Completing the experience are traditional Bengali sweet favourites such as Mishti Doi, Rosogolla and Sandesh platter offering guests a fittingly indulgent conclusion to their festive feast.

Designed as a celebration of togetherness, culture and culinary craftsmanship, The Sonar Mahabhoj is complemented by live music performances that create a warm and vibrant ambience, making it an ideal setting for families, friends and loved ones to come together during the most cherished festival of Bengal.

The Sonar Mahabhoj will be available at Pala, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for lunch and 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm for dinner. The buffet is priced at INR 2,475 plus applicable taxes per guest, while soft beverage packages are available at INR 500 plus applicable taxes per guest.

For reservation and enquiries, please call the festivity desk at 033 44464646.