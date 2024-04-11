Mumbai, April 11, 2024: Pet parents looking to escape the house and hit the road with their fur babies are in for a treat this month. In honor of National Pet Day, eight of The Fern & Zinc Journey by The Fern Resorts’ pet-friendly properties are offering an additional 30% discount on bookings made during the month of April for stays until September 30, 2024.

Committed to pampering four legged guests, The Fern & Zinc Journey by The Fern Resorts provides amenities like dedicated space for walking & exercising for pets, dedicated bedding placed in-room, separate sets of linen kept exclusively for pet-friendly guest rooms, and a special door hanger signage identifying Pet-Friendly Room, to make hotel staff & other guests aware that the room is occupied with a pet. Additionally, each room features portable water bowls and chewy balls or sticks for pets‘ enjoyment, along with daily replenished treats. Guests are also provided with walking maps highlighting pet-friendly areas within the property.

The eight Fern & Zinc Journey by The Fern pet-friendly resorts include The Fern Bambora Fort, Bambora-Udaipur, The Fern Hillside Resort, Bhimtal (Nainital), The Fern Samali Resort, Dapoli (Ratnagiri), The Fern Surya Resort, Dharampur (Kasauli Hills), The Fern Seaside Luxurious Tent Resort, Diu, Bhanu The Fern Forest Resort & Spa, Jambughoda (Gujarat), The Fern Brentwood Resort, Mussoorie and MYSA Zinc Journey by The Fern (A Glade One Golf Resort), Nani Devati (Gujarat).

While booking, guests can avail our Deal of The Day offer and get a 30% OFF on the best available rate.