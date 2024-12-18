Chennai Legends Crowned Winners of the 3rd Edition of Ability Sports League, Supported by Cycle Pure Agarbathi

18th December 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s leading agarbathi manufacturer and title sponsors for Ability Sports League T20, concluded the final match, held on 16th December at Alur KSCA Ground, Yelahanka. In a thrilling final match of the 3rd edition of the league, Chennai Legends emerged victorious, defeating Bengaluru Eagles by 53 runs. The match showcased the exceptional skills and abilities of wheelchair athletes from across the region. The event was graced by the presence of Spandan Kaniyar, Sports Head & Deputy News Editor, Kannada Prabha, Mukund Shetty, Sports Head, Samyuktha Karnataka, and Krishnappa Gowtham, Indian all-rounder who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, and marquee player of Mysore Warriors.

Chennai Legends showcased a sensational performance, led by Suresh Selvam’s explosive innings of 111 runs off just 43 balls. Despite a resilient effort from Saliesh Yadav of Bengaluru Eagles, who scored 42 runs off 28 balls, the match belonged to the Legends. Jenish Anto’s outstanding bowling spell, taking 4 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs, played a pivotal role in securing a memorable victory for the Chennai Legends.

Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “We congratulate the Chennai Legends for their brilliant performance, and all the participants for their dedication and spirit. The Ability Sports League T20 celebrates the abilities of athletes beyond physical challenges, and fosters a spirit of inclusivity, courage, and perseverance in everyone, which we hope to continue to bring to other sporting leagues.”

Cycle Pure Agarbathi has made significant strides in fostering a vibrant sports culture. By supporting events including the Tiger Cup and the victorious Mysore Warriors in the 2024 Maharaja Trophy, the organization has positively impacted the local community and inspired aspiring athletes.