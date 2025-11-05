Chicco Launches Autumn-Winter 2025–26 Collection with a Strong Emphasis on Comfort, Safety & Style

Chicco, a global leader in baby care and fashion, has unveiled its Autumn-Winter ‘25 collection, a thoughtfully curated range that combines comfort, style, and quality for children from newborns up to six years. This season, the brand continues to strengthen its journey with their offerings in OEKO-TEX® certified products, ensuring that every garment is gentle on little ones and respectful of the world they will grow up in.

OEKO-TEX® certification is a highlight of the new collection. It is an assurance that the product has been tested against harmful substances, making the clothes completely safe for the baby’s delicate skin. Beyond comfort, it also establishes a global benchmark of quality and safety, giving parents the reassurance that what touches their child’s skin is both gentle and trustworthy. Crafted with premium fabrics like corduroy, fleece, velour, interlock, knitted denims, and wool blends, the new collection is designed to keep little ones warm and comfortable while allowing them the freedom to play, explore, and celebrate winter in style.

For girls, the Autumn-Winter collection incorporates both elegance and playfulness. Neutral and chic colours are brought to life with beautiful floral motifs, polka dots, shiny prints, and touches of glitter, creating versatile outfits that suit both everyday wear and special occasions. Dresses, dungarees, sweaters, jackets, and coordinated sets reflect a balance of comfort and charm, with details that make each piece unique.

The boys’ range offers a contemporary mix of comfort and trend-led designs. With soft and comfortable fabrics at its core, the collection features playful graphics inspired by sports, animals and various other motifs. A palette of monochromes, stripes, and color-block effects, complemented by embroidered details, gives a modern yet classic feel. From denim jeans and rompers to jackets and pullovers, the boys’ line ensures warmth, durability with styles suitable for leisure wear and occasions alike. A thoughtful range of accessories from mittens, blankets, and caps to towels and gift sets adds to the collection, thereby giving parents everything they need to keep their little one’s snug, stylish, and well protected through the winter season.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajesh Vohra, CEO of Artsana India, said, “Designing of every Autumn-Winter collection of Chicco begins with a simple thought – how can we keep children warm and comfortable, while giving parents complete peace of mind about the quality of what their little ones wear. With OEKO-TEX® certified garments, this year’s range is something that we are truly proud of. It builds upon our promise to combine fashion along with comfort & safety. For us, our collections and products are a medium for shaping a better tomorrow for little ones through the choices we make today.”

The Chicco Autumn-Winter ‘25 collection is now available across Chicco stores and online platforms, offering parents a complete wardrobe to celebrate the colder months with comfort and style.